Global Next Generation Advanced Battery Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2016 to 2022

A number of new generation batteries are expected to make an entry in the worldwide transportation as well the stationary grid tied energy storing markets as the R&D units of various companies look towards exceeding the safety of Lithium ion batteries at lower prices. These batteries which are mostly not available commercially are Lithium solid state and Lithium sulfur chemistries. In this context the Lithium Sulfur batteries offer good theoretical capacities and high energy densities but several challenges persist which hamper their practical application. The market penetration globally is estimated at around 7 to 8% percent when it comes to the transportation and energy storage sector within the year 2025.

Market Dynamics:-

To describe the market dynamics of next generation advanced batteries one has to keep in mind that their evolution occurs alongside a tremendous surge in the world demand for evolved energy storage equipments and devices. This will include, increasingly, consumer electronics, energy storage as well as electric vehicles. The other thing to be kept in mind is that the cycle life as well as the stability of lithium ion batteries is limited by unfavorable reactions occurring between the electrolyte and the electrodes. In fact as per estimates in about five years established Li-ion technology companies will be equipied to add such technologies in their value chain.

Market Segmentation:-

The market for next generation advanced batteries can be segmented on the basis of regions – North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa , Middle East and Europe; on the basis of type – Lithium Sulfur, Metal -Air, Ultra capacitors, Magnesium Ion, Solid Electrodes and also on the basis of transportation as transportation, consumer electronic and energy storage.

Regional/ Geographic Analysis:-

Geographically speaking Asia Pacific has taken major strides when it comes to the evolution of technology in the battery space especially in case of countries like China which have facilitated the growth of this industry to a large extent. Following very closely has been North America and Europe where growth is expected to surge in coming years.



Key Players:-

The major manufacturers are – Pathion, Polyplus, Sion Power, ohm Technologies, 24M, Phinergy, Amprius, Lockheed Martin, Seeo, Maxwell, ESS and GS Yuasa, Sakti3, Watt Joule, Solid Power.

