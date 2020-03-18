Global Newcastle Disease Vaccine Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Newcastle Disease Vaccine market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Newcastle Disease Vaccine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Newcastle Disease Vaccine market status and forecast, categorizes the global Newcastle Disease Vaccine market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Newcastle disease is a contagious viral bird disease affecting many domestic and wild avian species; it is transmissible to humans.
Newcastle disease can be controlled by the use of vaccines. There are many Newcastle disease vaccines suitable for use in commercial chickens.
The classification of Newcastle Disease Vaccine includes Live Vaccines and Killed Vaccines. The proportion of Killed Vaccines in 2016 is about 77.1%, These vaccines are made with virus that is alive and able to infect cells. Strains of virus of low or moderate virulence are used. They mimic natural infection and induce all three immune responses. And the proportion of Live Vaccines in 2016 is about 22.9%.
Newcastle Disease Vaccine is application in Chicken, Duck & Goose and others. The most of Newcastle Disease Vaccine is used in Chicken, and the market share in 2016 is about 87.5%.
Market competition is intense. Merial, CEVA, QYH Biotech, Ringpu Biology, etc. are the leader of this industry. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the Newcastle Disease Vaccine industry will be more and more popular in the future.
The global Newcastle Disease Vaccine market is valued at 280 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 360 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Merial
CEVA
QYH Biotech
Ringpu Biology
Yebio
Harbin Veterinary Research Institute
Merck Animal Health
DHN
Zoetis
ChengDu Tecbond
Elanco (Lohmann)
FATRO
CAVAC
Vaksindo
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Live Vaccines
Killed Vaccines
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Chicken
Duck & Goose
Other
