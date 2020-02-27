Global New Energy Buses Market 2019 – Research Methodology, Market Dynamics, Key Players, Segmentation and Forecast 2024

New Energy Buses include battery electric buses and hybrid buses. The battery electric buses occupie most part of the production. The main production base is located in the China, so the China is the largest production region in the world.
According to this study, over the next five years the New Energy Buses market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in New Energy Buses business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of New Energy Buses market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the New Energy Buses value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Battery Electric Buses
Hybrid Buses
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Public Transit
Highway Transportation
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Yutong
DFAC
BYD
King Long
Zhong Tong
Foton
ANKAI
Guangtong
Nanjing Gold Dragon
Daimler
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global New Energy Buses consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of New Energy Buses market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global New Energy Buses manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the New Energy Buses with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global New Energy Buses Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global New Energy Buses Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 New Energy Buses Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 New Energy Buses Segment by Type
2.2.1 Battery Electric Buses
2.2.2 Hybrid Buses
2.3 New Energy Buses Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global New Energy Buses Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global New Energy Buses Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global New Energy Buses Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 New Energy Buses Segment by Application
2.4.1 Public Transit
2.4.2 Highway Transportation
2.4.3 Other
2.5 New Energy Buses Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global New Energy Buses Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global New Energy Buses Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global New Energy Buses Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global New Energy Buses by Manufacturers
3.1 Global New Energy Buses Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global New Energy Buses Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global New Energy Buses Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global New Energy Buses Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global New Energy Buses Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global New Energy Buses Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global New Energy Buses Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global New Energy Buses Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global New Energy Buses Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players New Energy Buses Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……..
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Yutong
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 New Energy Buses Product Offered
12.1.3 Yutong New Energy Buses Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Yutong News
12.2 DFAC
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 New Energy Buses Product Offered
12.2.3 DFAC New Energy Buses Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 DFAC News
12.3 BYD
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 New Energy Buses Product Offered
12.3.3 BYD New Energy Buses Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 BYD News
12.4 King Long
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 New Energy Buses Product Offered
12.4.3 King Long New Energy Buses Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 King Long News
12.5 Zhong Tong
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 New Energy Buses Product Offered
12.5.3 Zhong Tong New Energy Buses Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Zhong Tong News
12.6 Foton
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 New Energy Buses Product Offered
12.6.3 Foton New Energy Buses Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Foton News
12.7 ANKAI
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 New Energy Buses Product Offered
12.7.3 ANKAI New Energy Buses Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 ANKAI News
……Continued
