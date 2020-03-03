Global Neurovascular Embolectomy Device Market Insights, Medical Devices, Experiments, Research, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled Global Neurovascular Embolectomy Device Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Neurovascular embolectomy device is used during an embolectomy procedure. These devices are used for removal of emboli, obstructing the blood circulation, surgically. Usually, embolectomy is the least preferred option for treatment and other involved therapeutic options are anticoagulation and thrombolysis. Neurovascular device market has undergone a demand-shift with respect to products and techniques. Doctors want to adopt instruments and techniques that offer higher window for stroke treatment with high success rate and minimal post-surgical impact. This is supported by the fact that demand for bare platinum coils is growing at a higher pace in comparison to coated coils. This is mainly due to high costs of coated coils and their less improved clinical outcomes compared to bare platinum coils. Additionally, stroke treatment involves high healthcare expenditure that drives the focus on development of economical treatment techniques.

The global Neurovascular Embolectomy Device market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Neurovascular Embolectomy Device market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Neurovascular Embolectomy Device in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Neurovascular Embolectomy Device in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Neurovascular Embolectomy Device market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Neurovascular Embolectomy Device market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical

DePuy Synthes

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

iVascular SLU

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc

Medtronic

Straub Medical AG

Teleflex Inc

Neurovascular Embolectomy Device market size by Type

Aspiration Systems

Stent Retreival Systems

Neurovascular Embolectomy Device market size by Applications

Hospital

Medical Center

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Neurovascular Embolectomy Device Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Neurovascular Embolectomy Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Aspiration Systems

1.4.3 Stent Retreival Systems

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Neurovascular Embolectomy Device Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Medical Center

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Neurovascular Embolectomy Device Market Size

2.1.1 Global Neurovascular Embolectomy Device Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Neurovascular Embolectomy Device Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Neurovascular Embolectomy Device Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Neurovascular Embolectomy Device Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Neurovascular Embolectomy Device Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Neurovascular Embolectomy Device Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Neurovascular Embolectomy Device Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Neurovascular Embolectomy Device Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Neurovascular Embolectomy Device Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Neurovascular Embolectomy Device Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Neurovascular Embolectomy Device Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Neurovascular Embolectomy Device Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Neurovascular Embolectomy Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Neurovascular Embolectomy Device Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Neurovascular Embolectomy Device Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Neurovascular Embolectomy Device Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

