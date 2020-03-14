Global Neuromorphic Chip Market: Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints And 2018-2025

Introduction:

Neuromorphic computing involves use of very large scale integrated circuits which mimic the neuro-biological systems present in a human brain and his nervous system. Neuromorphic chips, thus, are circuits modelled on human brain and they process images and sound from the input data and respond to the changes in the upcoming data. As a human brain processes information through billions of neurons simultaneously, the neuromorphic chips are also conceptualized to do the same. They are nowhere as capable as the brain, however they are faster than the current processors used in mainframe computers and smartphones.

Market Dynamics:

The increasing demand for Internet of Things and Data Analytics is expected to drive the demand for neuromorphic chips across the globe. Increase in Artificial Intelligence technology would also lead to more penetration of the neuromorphic chip market. There lies an opportunity for this market to grow as it reaches out to wide end users. With the growing impetus and investment on neuroscience research by governments and academic institutions, its demand is going to increase.

The various segments like aerospace, logistics, automobile and defence sectors are increasingly using neuromorphic technology for their applications. Miniaturization of Integrated circuits and shrinkage of smartphone size would also drive the growth of neuromorphic chip market. However, this can also act as a hindrance to this market as miniaturization leads to complexities in hardware design. The other restraint to the growth of neuromorphic chip market is the memory capacity of the neuromorphic chips. But with the advancement in technology, it is expected these complexities can be navigated easily.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Neuromorphic Chip market can be segmented on the basis of application and end user.

Application type:

Signal Processing

Data Processing

Image Recognition

Others

End User type:

Aerospace

Military and defence

Automotive

Industrial

Medical

Consumer Industry

Geographical Analysis:

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and South America. Geographically, North America is the largest market for Neuromorphic Chip because of the presence of already established infrastructure. This is also because the defence and aerospace sectors making huge demand for these chips in this region. Enhancement of digital technologies in emerging markets like China and India have also made the Asia Pacific region a growing market. Europe is the 2nd largest growing market after North America followed by Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Key Players:

Some of the key companies in Global Neuromorphic Chips market are IBM, Intel, General Vision Inc, Brain Corporation, HP Corporation, HRL Laboratories, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Qualcomm, Samsung, International Business Machine Corporation and Vicarious FPC Inc.

