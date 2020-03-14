Global Neuroendovascular Coil And Non-Coil Devices Market Â€“ Growth, Trends And Forecasts (2016 – 2021)

Cerebrovascular diseases include some of the most common and devastating disorders: ischemic stroke and hemorrhagic stroke. According to the World Health Organization, 15 Million people suffer stroke worldwide each year. Of these, 5 Million die and another 5 Million are permanently disabled. Stroke is the third leading cause of death in the United States. More than 140,000 people die each year from stroke in the United States. The incidence of cerebrovascular diseases increases with age, and the number of strokes is projected to increase as the elderly population grows, with a doubling in stroke deaths in the United States by 2030.

The global neuroendovascular coil and non-coil devices market is estimated at US$ XX Billion in 2016 and projected to reach US$ XX Billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as rising prevalence of cerebrovascular disease and its associated risk factors, rise in the number of aging population, increasing knowledge of the symptoms of aneurysms and related diseases among patients, next generation of device platforms enters the market, long-term clinical data become available, appropriate treatment guidelines and reimbursement rates are established. Rapid advances in the field of neuroendovascular devices and development of minimally invasive techniques have greatly expanded the market. High cost of treatment, unmet needs, scarcity of skilled neurosurgeons is restraining the growth of neuroendovascular coil & non-coil devices market.

Device Insights

Coil represented the largest single category of products and accounted for XX% share in 2015. However, growth rate has slowed down in the segment which is being challenged by the emerging Carotid Stent, Microwire/Catheter and Clot Removal device. These three major devices grabbed the market share of XX% in 2015. It is expected that Coil will lead the neuroendovascular coil & non-coil devices market with XX% market share by the end of 2021.

Country Insights

United States is seen as the dominant player in the neuroendovascular coil & non-coil devices market. Emerging economies of India, China and Japan in the Asia-Pacific region and Latin American countries such as Brazil is slated to witness the highest growth in the forecasted period. The growth of the Asia-Pacific market is driven by improving healthcare facilities, gross domestic product (GDP) and increasing government investment.

Company Insights

Prudent analysis has been done on the competitor’s part, where four major players grab XX% of the global market by revenue. Stryker, Medtronic, Terumo, and DePuy Synthes are the key influencers with their products in the neuroendovascular coil & non-coil devices market. New releases, merger & acquisitions, collaborations and extending distribution networks are few important factors for their dominance.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry–validated market data. It also contains projection using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, diseases, geographies, companies, price trend, pipeline products, type of coil & non-coil devices and competitive landscape. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global neuroendovascular coil & non-coil devices market such as Stryker, Medtronic, Terumo, and DePuy Synthes. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, and sales figures of neuroendovascular coil & non-coil devices segment from 2012 to 2021. The report also entails major drivers and challenges of neuroendovascular coil & non-coil devices market.

Market Segmentation

Neuroendovascular coil & non-coil devices market can be segmented based on

• Device Type

• Disease Type

• Company

• Geography

Based on Device, the global neuroendovascular coil & non-coil devices market can be segmented as follows:

• Coil

• Carotid Stent

• Clot Removal

• Liquid Embolic

• Coil Assist Balloon

• Coil Assist Stent

• Flow Diverter Stent

• Micro wire/Catheter

Based on Disease, the global neuroendovascular coil & non-coil devices market can be segmented as follows:

• Aneurysm

• Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease (ICAD)

• Ischemic Stroke

• Arteriovenous Malformation(AVM)

Based on Geography, the global neuroendovascular coil & non-coil devices market can be segmented as follows:

• United States

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• United Kingdom

• Japan

• China

• India

• Brazil

Based on Company, the global neuroendovascular coil & non-coil devices market can be segmented as follows:

• Stryker

• Medtronic

• MicroVention (Terumo Corporation)

• De Puy Synthes

