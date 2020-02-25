Global Neuralgia Treatment Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2028

Neuralgia is an abnormal symptom with effects like sharp, burning, and mostly severe pain, due to an irritated or damaged nerve. The causative nerve may be from anywhere in the body, The damage caused by the nerve is associated with several factors like aging, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, shingles infection, and more. Therefore, Neuralgia Treatment for the pain is directed towards its roots or its site of origin. Potential Neuralgia Treatment may include surgery to relieve the pressure, control of sugar level in the blood of diabetic patients, physical therapy or body massage, epidural injections to ‘turn off’ pain signals and reduce inflammation directed at a particular nerve or nerve group, and medicinal Neuralgia Treatment to reduce the pain. The Neuralgia Treatment Market is driven by the occurrence of common neuralgias such as trigeminal, postherpetic, glossopharyngeal, and occipital neuralgia. More uncommon Neuralgia Treatment may be required for periorbital and auricular neuralgias.

The global Neuralgia Treatment market is primarily driven by the increase in the geriatric population around the world. The disorder is more common in people aged 50 years or more, which drives the Neuralgia Treatment market. Although, it can occur at any age. Adults suffering from multiple sclerosis and diabetes also have a high risk of developing neuralgias, which also significantly contributes to the Neuralgia Treatment market. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Strokes (NINDS) 2018 report, the incidences of new cases is approximately 12 per 100,000 people per year. The disorder is more common in women than in men. If pain still persists even after conservative Neuralgia Treatment for several months, it is recommended to undergo spine surgery. Neuralgia Treatment involving spine surgery comes with high medical costs, and is unaffordable for people from low income regions such as Asia and Africa, where most people often remain untreated.

Overall, drug-based Neuralgia Treatment therapy will remain the first line of treatment for many, and will contribute majorly to the global Neuralgia Treatment market. However, nerve blocks surgery and other procedures may be necessity in a few cases as far as Neuralgia Treatment is concerned.

Neuralgia Treatment Market: Overview

Overall incidence estimates for various neuralgias conditions are as follows: 4.3/100,000/year for Trigeminal Neuralgia, 3.3/100,000/year for Postherpetic Neuralgia, 0.7/100,000/year for Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia, and 3.2/100,000/year for Occipital Neuralgia. Based on such indices, the Neuralgia Treatment market is poised to grow at a significant rate. In the Neuralgia Treatment market, pharmacologic agents will remain as the primary line of treatment for many. The most common neuralgias that drive the Neuralgia Treatment market include trigeminal, postherpetic, glossopharyngeal, and occipital neuralgia. These neuralgias differ in their pathophysiology, topography, complications, and treatment approach, necessitating awareness amongst individuals.

Neuralgia Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Globally, North America, which includes the U.S., is expected to majorly contribute to the Neuralgia Treatment market. Aggressive healthcare investments and increasing awareness among people about Neuralgia Treatments will contribute to the growth of this region’s market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the second-largest market share in the Neuralgia Treatment market, primarily due to the largest geriatric population in the world present in China, India, and Japan. In addition, improved living conditions and better health care initiatives by governing bodies will also fuel the growth of the Neuralgia Treatment market. Europe, with its rising prevalence of chronic pain disorders in its developed and developing countries, will be the third-largest contributor to the Neuralgia Treatment market. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to show considerable growth in the neuralgias market in the near future, thanks to some of the developed and emerging economies such as GCC countries, Brazil, and Mexico, which are evolving with good healthcare governance.

Neuralgia Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global neuralgias market are Allergan Plc, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co., Biogen, Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co., Abbott Laboratories, Trigemina Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline Plc. F, Lupin, and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

