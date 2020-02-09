Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market Anticipated To Expand At A CAGR Of 15.2% During The Forecast Period 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.



Increasing adoption of traffic analysis solutions by organizations due to growing need for better management tools to manage applications and provide an efficient infrastructure is driving the growth of the network traffic analysis solutions market. Amidst this space, the end-use industry has seen a swift shift in the demand and supply trend. These changes are driven by both push from regulatory changes andtechnology augmented cost effective solutions and services. This report by Transparency Market Research provides insights to how the ecosystem has evolved over the forecast period spanning a period of ten years, viz. from 2016-2026.



The report ensures that a holistic approach for market analysis is adhered to, enabling stakeholders to make informed strategic decisions. The demand estimates of the network traffic analysis solutions market has been broadly analyzed by segmenting it on the basis of component, which includes the following segments –solutions and services.The solutions segment is further sub-segmented into traffic behavior analysis, network troubleshooting, network security monitoring, network bandwidth monitoring, peering analysis and others. The services segment is further segregated into managed/outsourced services and professional services. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. In terms of user type, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprise (SME) and large enterprise.

Based on end-use industry, the market has been analyzed for two major categories:enterprises and service providers. The enterprises segment is further sub-segmented into BFSI, government, healthcare, energy & utilities, education, manufacturing, retail, and others (media & entertainment, aerospace & defense, and hospitality). The service provider segment is further split into telecom service providers, internet service providers, internet data center service providers, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and others.

The above detailed analysis of the market has been provided for the following geographic segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. Across each of these regions, top-line market estimates for the U.S., Canada, U.K, Germany, France, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil hasbeen included within the research scope.

To further support market analysis and help build deep understanding of growth dynamics, the report provides the following analyses –Internet Traffic Analysis, 2017 and 2021, active internet users (%) by region, regulations and policies – by region, case study/ use cases- network traffic analysis solutions deployment,Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, PESTLE analysis, network traffic analysis, solutions ecosystem analysis, market attractiveness analysis, network traffic analysis solutions, market concentration rate,and competition matrix providing matrix of competitive positioning of key players as per select parameters.

Global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market: Research Methodology

The market sizing methodology adopted involved a multi-pronged approach, ultimately resulting in data being triangulated from all models/approaches. Primary focus has been on analyzing information as retrieved through the primary approach which required interaction with industry experts. These included professionals across companies involved at various stages of the ecosystem/supply chain. Data heads such as internet traffic analysis, active internet users by region, capital expenditure trends, technology hurdles and outlook, and key market developments were some of the parameters modelled based on inputs received. These were simultaneously also verified against information collected through different secondary sources. Major sources include company annual reports, analyst briefings, technology white papers, industry magazines/publications, expert blogs, and paid secondary databases. Apart from data aggregated from these models, the process also involved analysis against available in- house repository and expert panel opinion.

Global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market: Competitive Dynamics

The analysis included in the report has been developed based on a study of key performance parameters of companies active across the ecosystem, with service providers making up the majority of the list. Some of the players/companies which were subsequently profiled and included in the final report draft include GREYCORTEX s.r.o., Genie Networks, Flowmon Networks, Zoho Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Ipswitch, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Bricata, Inc., CA Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Netreo Inc., Dynatrace LLC, and NetmonInc.

Thenetwork traffic analysis solutions markethas been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation:Global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market

By Component

Solutions Traffic Behavior Analysis Network Troubleshooting Network Security Monitoring Network Bandwidth Monitoring Peering Analysis Others (Network Capacity Planning and Network Traffic Forensic)

Services Managed/Outsourced Professional Consulting System Integration Operation and Maintenance



By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

By User

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry

Enterprises BFSI Healthcare Government Retail Energy & Utilities Education Manufacturing Others (Media & Entertainment, IT, Aerospace & Defense and Hospitality)

Service Providers Telecom Service Providers Internet Service Providers Internet Data Center Service Providers Managed Service Providers Cloud Service Providers Others (Cable Network Providers, etc.)



In addition, the report provides analysis of the network analysis solutions market with respect to the following geographic segments, detailing the above given segment level analysis for all countries/regions.