Global Network Encryption Market Size, Applications, Technological Improvements, Key Developments and Forecast 2019-2025

Network encryption (sometimes called network layer, or network level encryption) is a network security process that applies crypto services at the network transfer layer – above the data link level, but below the application level. The network transfer layers are layers 3 and 4 of the Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) reference model, the layers responsible for connectivity and routing between two end points. Using the existing network services and application software, network encryption is invisible to the end user and operates independently of any other encryption processes used. Data is encrypted only while in transit, existing as plaintext on the originating and receiving hosts.
In 2018, the global Network Encryption market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Network Encryption status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Encryption development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco
Thales Esecurity
Atos
Juniper Networks
Certes Networks
Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity
Adva
Gemalto
Nokia
Colt Technology Services
Aruba
Huawei
Ciena
Eci Telecom
Senetas
Viasat
F5 Networks
Raytheon
Arris
Stormshield
Atmedia
Securosys
Packetlight Networks
Quantum Corporation
Technical Communication Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Platform
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Network Encryption Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Platform
1.4.4 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Network Encryption Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Network Encryption Market Size
2.2 Network Encryption Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Network Encryption Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Network Encryption Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Network Encryption Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Network Encryption Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Network Encryption Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Network Encryption Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Network Encryption Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Network Encryption Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Network Encryption Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
