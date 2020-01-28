Global Network Automation Market 2019 Key Players: Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, IBM, Micro Focus, NetBrain Technologies.

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Network Automation Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.
Executive Summary
In 2018, the global Network Automation market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Network Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Automation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
Juniper Networks
IBM
Micro Focus
NetBrain Technologies
SolarWinds
Riverbed Technology
BMC Software
Apstra
BlueCat
Entuity
Veriflow
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premises
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Information Technology
Telecom
Media and Entertainment
Energy and Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Network Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Network Automation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Automation are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Network Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premises
1.4.3 Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Network Automation Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Manufacturing
1.5.3 Information Technology
1.5.4 Telecom
1.5.5 Media and Entertainment
1.5.6 Energy and Utilities
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Network Automation Market Size
2.2 Network Automation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Network Automation Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Network Automation Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Network Automation Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Network Automation Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Network Automation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Network Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Network Automation Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Network Automation Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Network Automation Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Network Automation Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Network Automation Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco Systems
12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Network Automation Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Network Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.2 Juniper Networks
12.2.1 Juniper Networks Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Network Automation Introduction
12.2.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Network Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development
12.3 IBM
12.3.1 IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Network Automation Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Network Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development
12.4 Micro Focus
12.4.1 Micro Focus Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Network Automation Introduction
12.4.4 Micro Focus Revenue in Network Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Micro Focus Recent Development
12.5 NetBrain Technologies
12.5.1 NetBrain Technologies Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Network Automation Introduction
12.5.4 NetBrain Technologies Revenue in Network Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 NetBrain Technologies Recent Development
12.6 SolarWinds
12.6.1 SolarWinds Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Network Automation Introduction
12.6.4 SolarWinds Revenue in Network Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 SolarWinds Recent Development
12.7 Riverbed Technology
12.7.1 Riverbed Technology Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Network Automation Introduction
12.7.4 Riverbed Technology Revenue in Network Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Riverbed Technology Recent Development
12.8 BMC Software
12.8.1 BMC Software Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Network Automation Introduction
12.8.4 BMC Software Revenue in Network Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 BMC Software Recent Development
12.9 Apstra
12.9.1 Apstra Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Network Automation Introduction
12.9.4 Apstra Revenue in Network Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Apstra Recent Development
12.10 BlueCat
12.10.1 BlueCat Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Network Automation Introduction
12.10.4 BlueCat Revenue in Network Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 BlueCat Recent Development
12.11 Entuity
12.12 Veriflow
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
