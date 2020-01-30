Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market 2023 Manufacturers Profiles, Opportunities, Regions, Trends and Forecasts

Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry.

About Network Attached Storage (NAS):

Network Attached Storage (NAS) is a file-level computer data storage server connected to a computer network providing data access to a heterogeneous group of clients.

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Scope of the Report:

NAS is specialized for serving files either by its hardware, software, or configuration. It is often manufactured as a computer appliance-a purpose-built specialized computer.NAS systems are networked appliances which contain one or more storage drives, often arranged into logical, redundant storage containers or RAID. Network-attached storage removes the responsibility of file serving from other servers on the network. They typically provide access to files using network file sharing protocols such as NFS, SMB/CIFS, or AFP. From the mid-1990s, NAS devices began gaining popularity as a convenient method of sharing files among multiple computers. Potential benefits of dedicated network-attached storage, compared to general-purpose servers also serving files, include faster data access, easier administration, and simple configuration.

The global Network Attached Storage (NAS) market is valued at 5000 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 5000 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Network Attached Storage (NAS).

Competitive Market Share

Key Players Analysis: Network Attached Storage (NAS) market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share (2016-2017).

Some of the top players include ASUSTOR Inc., Avere Systems, Broadberry Data Systems Ltd, Buffalo Americas, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., DELL EMC, D-Link Corporation, Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, Infortrend Technology, NetApp, Inc., Panasas, Inc., Others.

Market Segmentation, By Product & Application

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Segment by Type:

> Traditional

> Scale-out

Market Segment by Applications:

> Home/Consumer NAS

> BFSI

> IT and Telecom

> Healthcare

> Retail and Consumer Goods

> Government

> Media and Entertainment

> Others

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, By Region

Geographically, Network Attached Storage (NAS) market is analyzed as market size, status and prospect, revenue, growth rate, market share, sales, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Overview Manufacturers Profiles Global Market Competition, by Manufacturer Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Analysis by Regions North America by Countries Europe by Countries Asia-Pacific by Countries Southeast Asia by Countries Middle and Africa by Countries Market Segment by Type Market Segment by Application Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Forecast (2018-2023) Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

And continued…

Price of Report: $3480 (Single User License)

