Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

Global nerve repair biomaterials is expected to reach USD 775.59 million by 2024 from USD 326.71 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 11.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, the global nerve repair biomaterials market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

MEA,

Global nerve repair biomaterials market competition by top players including –

Integra Life Sciences is going to dominate the nerve repair biomaterials market followed by Stryker Corporation and Collagen Matrix, Inc. along with others such as

AxoGen, Inc.,

Checkpoint Surgical, Inc.,

Polyganics,

Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc.

Based on product type, the global nerve repair biomaterials market is segmented into nerve repair and nerve protection.

The global nerve repair biomaterials market is further segmented into nerve conduits and nerve grafts.

In 2017, the nerve conduits segment is expected to account for the largest share. Nerve repair graft is further segmented into allograft and acellularized allograft. Nerve protection market is segmented into nerve protector and nerve wrap.

In 2016, nerve protector market dominated the market with the largest share and is expected to dominate in the forecast period 2017-2024.

Based on the injury type, the nerve repair biomaterials market is segmented into epineural nerve repair, perineural nerve repair, and group fascicular repair.

On the basis of end user, the global nerve repair biomaterials market is categorized into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centres.

In 2017, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period 2017-2024.

