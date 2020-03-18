Global NeoBanking Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Summary:

Introduction

The global Neo banking market size was worth $ XYZ billion in2018 and is forecasted to reach $ XYZ billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XYZ% during the forecast period. Neo banks are the cutting-edge digital banks which exists without any branches. Neo banks are simplifying the approaches and practices accompanied via traditional banks the use of digitalization and making techniques easy and simpler for the customers. Neo banks offer complete monetary offerings like checking and savings account, charge and money switch services, loans for individual and groups and different offerings the use of digital systems like cellular apps. The banking sector has been a monopoly for so many years however new breed of neo banks are breaking this legacy. Neo banks are nevertheless in embryonic stage with wonderful effect on financial management.

The key players in this market are Atom Bank plc, N26, Simple Finance Technology Corporation, Movencorp Inc., WeBank, Pockit Limited, UBank Limited, Monzo Bank Limited, My Bank( Ali Baba Group) and Fidor Bank AG.

Neo Banking Market -Market Dynamics

Increase in internet usage, mobile applications, customer convenience are driving global neo banking in recent years and expected to remain same over the forecast period. According to Digital Banking Consumer Survey by PwC In 2017, 25% of the customers used PC based banking services and 10% of the customers used mobile platforms and estimated to increase further during the forecast period. New regulations by governments in encouraging smaller institutions is boosting neo banking market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2019, Wanap, Argentina’s first fully digital bank gained central bank approval and anticipated to launch by the end of the year with 40 employees and US$10 million in starting capital. Low interest rates when compared to traditional banks, customer convenience and user friendly interfaces are expected to boost the neo banking market over forecast period. Security and privacy of data and less customer pool are hampering the growth of the market.

Global Neo Banking – Segment Analysis

Based on the bank type this sector is segmented into neo banks and challenger banks. Neo banks accounted for the highest market share in 2018 and expected to remain dominant over the forecast period as neo banks provide all the services provided by traditional banks. For example, N26, a digital bank provides deposit services, investment products and credit lines. Angel funding in fin-tech companies is boosting neo banking segment. According to Innovate Finance in 2017, investments in digital banking sector in UK increased by 153% when compared to previous year with $1.8 billion invested in over 224 deals. Challenger banks holds the second largest market share and expected to register fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to favorable regulatory norms and enhanced convenience offered by challenger banks. Penetration of mobile and online banking in developing countries such as India, Indonesia and Philippines are fueling global neo banking market.

Global Neo Banking Market – Geographical Analysis

Global neo banking market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. North America held the highest market share in 2018 and estimated to remain dominant over the forecast period due to the presence of developed nations such as US, Canada and Mexico. According Morning Consult for the American Bankers Association in 2018, four in 10 Americans manage their bank accounts online while 26 percent of consumers use their mobile devices most often. Huge investments in fin-tech companies is leading the market growth.

Table of Contents

Global Neo Banking Market Methodology and Scope Global Neo Banking Market – Market Definition and Overview Global Neo Banking Market – Executive Summary Global Neo Banking Market – Market Dynamics Global Neo Banking Market – Industry Analysis Global Neo Banking Market – by Bank Type Global Neo Banking Market – By Region Global Neo Banking Market – Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Global Neo Banking Market – Premium Insights Global Neo Banking Market – DataM

