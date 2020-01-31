Global Nematicide Market 2017-2025| Syngenta International AG, DowDuPont Inc., Bayer AG, Monsanto Company, FMC Corporation

Global Nematicide Market: Overview

Nematicide is a kind of pesticide used to control the growth of nematodes on various crops. Nematodes are parasites which affects the growth of crops by feeding on the plants roots and tissues. As with the damage caused by nematodes, nematicide companies are working towards technological development and launching new products in the market. Due to their volatile properties the companies have shifted their focus from manufacturing synthetic nematicide to natural nematicide.

The report estimates and forecasts the nematicide market on the global, regional, and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the product segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the nematicide market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the nematicide market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources.

Global Nematicide Market: Scope of the Study

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the nematicide market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for nematicide between 2017 and 2025.

The study provides a comprehensive view of the nematicide market by dividing it on the basis of product, crops and geography segments. The nematicide market has been segmented into product – fumigant, carbamate, organophosphate and others and based on crops the market is segmented into oilseeds & pulses, cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables and others. The segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends.

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

Global Nematicide Market: Regional Outlook

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for nematicide in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Additionally, the report comprises country-level analysis in terms of volume and revenue for application segments. Key countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, India, China, Japan, Mexico, and Brazil have been included in the study. Market segmentation includes demand for individual applications in all the regions and countries.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report includes Syngenta International AG, DowDuPont Inc., Bayer AG, Monsanto Company, FMC Corporation, Nufarm Ltd. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

