Global Neck Pillow Market, Forecast to 2025

Neck pillow is the pillow which is put under the neck, and its main role is to prevent and treat the cervical disease of the neck.

As we all know, the normal cervical spine is rounded in curved. The so-called cervical disease is cervical deformed. Since the neck is a connecting link between the head and body, nerves, blood vessels, etc. through the spinal cord. After the cervical spine straight, body tissue of these caused a certain degree of oppression and prejudice, which triggered a series of diseases of the body. The role of the neck pillow is corrected the cervical.

Regardless of position, the cervical pillow supports your head and neck in a natural position for more comfortable and pastorally correct sleeping. It reduces nerve pressure to alleviate muscle stress and tension for pain relief. As you roll from your back to one side, it again properly supports the neck in a comfortable position on the raised section of the pillow.

Neck Pillow is increasing necessary for people, and market production keeps stable growth.

The development and popular level of all kinds of special Neck Pillow will affect the Neck Pillow industry in future.

For low industry enter barrier, there are a lot of manufacturing enterprises, and the scale of production of the majority company is small. Industrial concentration of the whole industry is generally lower.

Some companies may enjoy the OEM service.

In our opinion, this situation of industrial concentration of the whole industry would not change in short time, and capacity will be decentralized as past, because the technology requirement is too simple.

Imports of United States increase with a stable rate (Export exceed import), mainly because of low materials and labor cost in other regions.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Domfoam

Elite Foam

Sinomax

Future Foam

Pacific Urethanes

Tenbro

Triveni Aromatics And Perfumery

BAMBRO TEXTILE

Selvaganapathe yarns

VSS

Jobo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Memory Foam

Bamboo Fiber

Emulsion

Other

Segment by Application

Home & Office

Traveling

