Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

NFC is a short-range communication technology that enables data transfer between two NFC-enabled devices.
Growing popularity of mobile devices and the increasing number of online consumers is expected to drive the demand for m-commerce. The near field communication technology is extensively used in pay terminals using mobile devices.
The near field communication cover is considered as an accessory for converting smartphones into NFC-enabled smartphones. The technology is yet to be deployed in the emerging regions and has penetrated in developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, and the UK. The flexibility of the product for converting the devices to NFC-enabled is expected to lead the growth.
Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth due to growing adoption of this technology in retail and transportation. Financial institutions as well as Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) have supported contactless payment facilities. Increasing use of smartphones for transaction at point of sale (POS) terminals is expected to drive the market in North America.
Try Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4084074-global-near-field-communication-nfc-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
This report focuses on the global Near Field Communication (NFC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Near Field Communication (NFC) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
NXP Semiconductors
Infineon Technologies
Gemalto
Sony
STMicroelectronics
Texas Instruments
Huawei Technologies
Mediatek
DeviceFidelity
Visa
Broadcom
Toshiba
Samsung
Identive
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
NFC enabled Mobile sim
NFC cover
Market segment by Application, split into
Payment
Transportation
Booking
Data Sharing
Service
Access Control
Healthcare
Others
https://marketersmedia.com/global-near-field-communication-nfc-market-2019-industry-analysis-size-share-strategies-and-forecast-to-2025/520052
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Near Field Communication (NFC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Near Field Communication (NFC) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4084074-global-near-field-communication-nfc-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 NFC enabled Mobile sim
1.4.3 NFC cover
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Payment
1.5.3 Transportation
1.5.4 Booking
1.5.5 Data Sharing
1.5.6 Service
1.5.7 Access Control
1.5.8 Healthcare
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Size
2.2 Near Field Communication (NFC) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 NXP Semiconductors
12.1.1 NXP Semiconductors Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Introduction
12.1.4 NXP Semiconductors Revenue in Near Field Communication (NFC) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development
12.2 Infineon Technologies
12.2.1 Infineon Technologies Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Introduction
12.2.4 Infineon Technologies Revenue in Near Field Communication (NFC) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development
12.3 Gemalto
12.3.1 Gemalto Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Introduction
12.3.4 Gemalto Revenue in Near Field Communication (NFC) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Gemalto Recent Development
12.4 Sony
12.4.1 Sony Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Introduction
12.4.4 Sony Revenue in Near Field Communication (NFC) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Sony Recent Development
12.5 STMicroelectronics
12.5.1 STMicroelectronics Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Introduction
12.5.4 STMicroelectronics Revenue in Near Field Communication (NFC) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development
12.6 Texas Instruments
12.6.1 Texas Instruments Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Introduction
12.6.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Near Field Communication (NFC) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development
12.7 Huawei Technologies
12.7.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Introduction
12.7.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in Near Field Communication (NFC) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development
12.8 Mediatek
12.8.1 Mediatek Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Introduction
12.8.4 Mediatek Revenue in Near Field Communication (NFC) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Mediatek Recent Development
12.9 DeviceFidelity
12.9.1 DeviceFidelity Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Introduction
12.9.4 DeviceFidelity Revenue in Near Field Communication (NFC) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 DeviceFidelity Recent Development
12.10 Visa
12.10.1 Visa Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Introduction
12.10.4 Visa Revenue in Near Field Communication (NFC) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Visa Recent Development
12.11 Broadcom
12.12 Toshiba
12.13 Samsung
12.14 Identive
Continued….
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers, Pune – 411028, Maharashtra, India
Phone: 8411985042
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4084074-global-near-field-communication-nfc-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025