Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Industry

NFC is a short-range communication technology that enables data transfer between two NFC-enabled devices.

Growing popularity of mobile devices and the increasing number of online consumers is expected to drive the demand for m-commerce. The near field communication technology is extensively used in pay terminals using mobile devices.

The near field communication cover is considered as an accessory for converting smartphones into NFC-enabled smartphones. The technology is yet to be deployed in the emerging regions and has penetrated in developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, and the UK. The flexibility of the product for converting the devices to NFC-enabled is expected to lead the growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth due to growing adoption of this technology in retail and transportation. Financial institutions as well as Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) have supported contactless payment facilities. Increasing use of smartphones for transaction at point of sale (POS) terminals is expected to drive the market in North America.

This report focuses on the global Near Field Communication (NFC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Near Field Communication (NFC) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies

Gemalto

Sony

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Huawei Technologies

Mediatek

DeviceFidelity

Visa

Broadcom

Toshiba

Samsung

Identive

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

NFC enabled Mobile sim

NFC cover

Market segment by Application, split into

Payment

Transportation

Booking

Data Sharing

Service

Access Control

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Near Field Communication (NFC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Near Field Communication (NFC) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

