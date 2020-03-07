GLOBAL NC MACHINE MARKET 2019- INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, TRENDS AND FORECAST BY 2025

NC machine is an effective and efficient motion control systems that enable high speed machining process. It is equipped with high data processing capability and high speed microprocessors that deliver high speed, high precision machining capabilities.

Technological advancements are driving the use of CNC machines in development of highly intricate models/components with a definitive finish. This has subsequently led to a rise in implementation of CNC technology in lathe, milling, laser, grinding, and welding machines. Integration of CNC machines with computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) helps in reducing the time required for manufacturing of work pieces and enables hassle-free production of components.

The global NC Machine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on NC Machine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall NC Machine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3D Systems

Autodesk

Dassault Systmes

Hexagon

Siemens

Missler Software

NTT Data Engineering

Napa

Chevrolet

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lathe Machines

Milling Machines

Laser Machines

Grinding Machines

Welding Machines

Winding Machines

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Shipbuilding

Medical products

Electrical and electronics

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

