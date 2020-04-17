In this report, the Global Natural Source Vitamin E Industry Chain market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Natural Source Vitamin E Industry Chain market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-natural-source-vitamin-e-industry-chain-research-report-2019



This report studies the Natural Vitamin E market. Vitamin E, also called Tocopherol, is a group of compounds having similar physiological functions. It has antioxidant properties and often found in wheat germ oil, egg yolk, and leafy vegetables, it is an important vitamin for humans and animals.

On a supplement label, natural vitamin E is listed as d-alpha tocopherol, d-alpha tocopheryl acetate, or d-alpha tocopheryl succinate. Natural vitamin E assimilates far better than synthetic versions. Natural vitamin E contains the molecule humans assimilate most effectively.

Natural Source Vitamin E is a highly concentrated market. The top six companies account for 60% market share. ADM, DSM and Zhejiang Medicine are the major player in the industry. Limited by the raw materials supplement, the actual production is largely smaller than the capacity.

With the wide application of Natural Source Vitamin E in dietary supplement, food & beverage and cosmetics, the growth rate of Natural Source Vitamin E may be higher in the next several years. In 2022, the global production of Natural Source Vitamin E is expected to be 24.5 thousand tons, at value of 833 million USD.

Before 2016, the price of natural vitamin is in decrease trend. While since 2016, the price trend is in increasing trend. The violent price fluctuations may have some influence on the Natural Source Vitamin E market. Manufacturers will expand their capacity to enjoy more profit.

The global Natural Source Vitamin E market is valued at 530 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 830 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Natural Source Vitamin E volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Natural Source Vitamin E market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ADM

Zhejiang Medicine

DSM (Cargill)

Wilmar Nutrition

BASF

Riken

Mitsubishi Chemical

Shandong SunnyGrain

Ningbo Dahongying

Glanny

Zhejiang Worldbestve

Vitae Naturals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Under 50% Vitamin E

50%~90% Vitamin E

Above 90% Vitamin E

Segment by Application

Dietary Supplements

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

