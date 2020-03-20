Global Natural Refrigerant Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Global Natural Refrigerant Industry

The natural refrigerants are refrigerants that are available naturally and do not have any side effects on the natural climate. These are hydrocarbons, which include propane, ethane, isobutane and so on. Natural refrigerants consist of carbon dioxide, water, ammonia and so on.

The rising demand for consumer products and increasing urbanization are factors that fuel the growth of the market affecting the market in developing nations. The global warming potential of natural refrigerants is negligible as compared to that of HFCs, HCFCs and CFCs. The global natural refrigerant market has been segmented based on, refrigeration type, and by application. Based on refrigeration type, the market has been bifurcated into inorganic refrigerants and hydro carbons. Further, the inorganic refrigerant market has been bifurcated into water, carbon dioxide, ammonia and others. The hydro carbons refrigerant has been further bifurcated into ethane, propane, n-Butane and others. Based on the application, the HFC market has been bifurcated into refrigeration and air conditioning market. The above two applications are further segmented into domestic, commercial, transportation and industrial applications.

Geographically, the natural market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific and RoW markets are considered to be the fastest growing markets globally. There are several factors that lead to the market growth. Factors that restrain the market include strict rules and regulations, regular choices of refrigerant, less awareness within individuals in the developing nations, and so on.

The key players in the global HFC market include A-Gas, Ajay Air Products Pvt. Ltd., engas Australasia, GTS SPA, HyChill, Harp International Ltd., Intergas, Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical Co.,Ltd., Shandong Yue’an Chemical Co., Ltd., Tazzetti S.p.A., The Linde Group. These are the key strategic players of Natural refrigerant market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Global natural refrigerant market is segmented on the basis of, refrigerant type, by application and regional outlook.

Global Natural Refrigerant Market Research and Analysis, By Refrigerant type

Global Natural Refrigerant Market Research and Analysis, By Application

Global Natural Refrigerant Market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORTS COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Natural Refrigerant

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Natural Refrigerant

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Natural Refrigerant

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Some points from table of content:

1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.3.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.3. CHINA

2.3.4. INDIA

2.3.5. REST OF THE WORLD

2.4. HISTORICAL ANALYSIS

2.5. PORTER’S FIVE ANALYSIS

3. REFRIGERATION INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET DETERMINANT

4.1. MOTIVATORS

4.1.1. HIGHER RATE OF URBANIZATION

4.1.2. NON-OZONE DEPLETING REFRIGERANT

4.1.3. RISING AWARENESS REGARDING DRAWBACKS OF CFC, HCFC AND HFC

4.1.4. RISING COLD CHAIN MARKET

4.2. RESTRAINTS

4.2.1. ALTERNATIVE CHOICE OF REFRIGERANT

4.2.2. HIGER COST OF INSTALLATION DUE TO SAFETY ISSUES RELATED TO NATURAL REFRIGERANTS

4.3. OPPORTUNITIES

4.3.1. NEW ADVANCEMENT IN REFRIGERATION

5. MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1. GLOBAL NATURAL REFRIGERANTS MARKET, BY REFRIGERANT TYPE

5.1.1. INORGANIC REFRIGERANTS

5.1.1.1. CARBON DIOXIDE

5.1.1.2. AMMONIA

5.1.1.3. WATER

5.1.1.4. OTHERS

5.1.2. HYDROCARBON REFRIGERANT

5.1.2.1. ETHANE

5.1.2.2. PROPANE

5.1.2.3. N-BUTANE

5.1.2.4. OTHERS

5.2. GLOBAL NATURAL REFRIGERANT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.2.1. REFRIGERATION

5.2.1.1. DOMESTIC

5.2.1.2. COMMERCIAL

5.2.1.3. TRANSPORTATION

5.2.1.4. INDUSTRIAL

5.2.2. AIR-CONDITIONING

5.2.2.1. DOMESTIC

5.2.2.2. COMMERCIAL

5.2.2.3. TRANSPORTATION

5.2.2.4. INDUSTRIAL

5.2.2.5. OTHERS(STATIONARY AIR-CONDITIONING, MOBILE AIR CONDITIONING)

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1. STRATEGY ANALYSIS

6.2. RECENT DEVELOPMENT AND CASE STUDY

6.3. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

7. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

7.1. NORTH AMERICA

7.1.1. UNITED STATES

7.1.2. CANADA

7.2. EUROPE

7.2.1. UNITED KINGDOM

7.2.2. FRANCE

7.2.3. GERMANY

7.2.4. ITALY

7.2.5. SPAIN

7.2.6. REST OF EUROPE

7.3. ASIA PACIFIC

7.3.1. INDIA

7.3.2. CHINA

7.3.3. JAPAN

7.4. REST OF THE WORLD

8. COMPANY PROFILES

Continued…….

