Global Natural Health Supplements Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

This report studies the global market size of Natural Health Supplements in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Natural Health Supplements in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Natural Health Supplements market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
A Health supplement (or food supplement or nutritional supplement) can be a pill, powder, or a liquid form that helps enhance food that a person or animal may eat. The supplement can provide nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, fiber, fatty acids, or amino acids.
With increasing urbanization and the adoption of modern lifestyle patterns where there is a dearth of time to manage one’s health, there has been a steady increase in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure. People have begun realizing the importance of preventive health measures and therefore are drifting towards choices that decrease the negative effects of such lifestyle diseases. Natural health supplements act as a healthy alternative to prevent such diseases. This has led to an explosive growth in the market for natural health supplements globally.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Natural Health Supplements include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Natural Health Supplements include
Archer Daniels Midland
Herbalife International
Omega Protein
Nutraceutical International
United Naturals Food
Blackmores
Naturex
Evonik Industries
The Nature’s Bounty
Amway
Market Size Split by Type
Tablets
Capsules
Softgels
Market Size Split by Application
Adults
Kids
Elderly
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Natural Health Supplements Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Natural Health Supplements Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Tablets
1.4.3 Capsules
1.4.4 Softgels
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Natural Health Supplements Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Adults
1.5.3 Kids
1.5.4 Elderly
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Natural Health Supplements Market Size
2.1.1 Global Natural Health Supplements Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Natural Health Supplements Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Natural Health Supplements Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Natural Health Supplements Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Natural Health Supplements Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Archer Daniels Midland
11.1.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Natural Health Supplements
11.1.4 Natural Health Supplements Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Herbalife International
11.2.1 Herbalife International Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Natural Health Supplements
11.2.4 Natural Health Supplements Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Omega Protein
11.3.1 Omega Protein Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Natural Health Supplements
11.3.4 Natural Health Supplements Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Nutraceutical International
11.4.1 Nutraceutical International Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Natural Health Supplements
11.4.4 Natural Health Supplements Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 United Naturals Food
11.5.1 United Naturals Food Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Natural Health Supplements
11.5.4 Natural Health Supplements Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Blackmores
11.6.1 Blackmores Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Natural Health Supplements
11.6.4 Natural Health Supplements Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Naturex
11.7.1 Naturex Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Natural Health Supplements
11.7.4 Natural Health Supplements Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Evonik Industries
11.8.1 Evonik Industries Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Natural Health Supplements
11.8.4 Natural Health Supplements Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 The Nature’s Bounty
11.9.1 The Nature’s Bounty Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Natural Health Supplements
11.9.4 Natural Health Supplements Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Amway
11.10.1 Amway Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Natural Health Supplements
11.10.4 Natural Health Supplements Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
