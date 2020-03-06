GLOBAL NATURAL GAS PIPELINE MARKET 2019- INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST BY 2025

Nature gas pipeline is a kind of pipe specially used for gas transportation.

Steel is one of the major raw materials used in manufacturing natural gas pipelines and studies have shown that the cost of steel amounts to almost 16% of the total cost for manufacturing one mile of gas pipeline. As a result, the current trend of decreasing steel prices will signifiacntly drive the growth of the natural gas pipeline market in the next few years. Though the rise in energy prices increases the manufacturing costs, the reduction in prices of Iron ore and steel scrap, which are used as raw material to make steel, will fuel the growth of the natural gas pipleine market over the forecast period.

The global Natural Gas Pipeline market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Natural Gas Pipeline volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Natural Gas Pipeline market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kinder Morgan

Gastite

Enbridge

Omega Flex

Continental Industries

Inter Pipeline

Weber

Wheatland Tube

Natural Gas Pipeline

Northern Natural Gas

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3798710-global-natural-gas-pipeline-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gathering Pipelines

Transportation Pipelines

Distribution Pipelines

Segment by Application

Onshore

Offshore

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3798710-global-natural-gas-pipeline-market-research-report-2019

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Natural Gas Pipeline Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Natural Gas Pipeline

1.2 Natural Gas Pipeline Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Natural Gas Pipeline Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Gathering Pipelines

1.2.3 Transportation Pipelines

1.2.4 Distribution Pipelines

1.3 Natural Gas Pipeline Segment by Application

1.3.1 Natural Gas Pipeline Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.4 Global Natural Gas Pipeline Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Natural Gas Pipeline Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Natural Gas Pipeline Market Size

1.5.1 Global Natural Gas Pipeline Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Natural Gas Pipeline Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Natural Gas Pipeline Business

7.1 Kinder Morgan

7.1.1 Kinder Morgan Natural Gas Pipeline Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Natural Gas Pipeline Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Kinder Morgan Natural Gas Pipeline Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Gastite

7.2.1 Gastite Natural Gas Pipeline Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Natural Gas Pipeline Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Gastite Natural Gas Pipeline Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Enbridge

7.3.1 Enbridge Natural Gas Pipeline Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Natural Gas Pipeline Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Enbridge Natural Gas Pipeline Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Omega Flex

7.4.1 Omega Flex Natural Gas Pipeline Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Natural Gas Pipeline Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Omega Flex Natural Gas Pipeline Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Continental Industries

7.5.1 Continental Industries Natural Gas Pipeline Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Natural Gas Pipeline Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Continental Industries Natural Gas Pipeline Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Inter Pipeline

7.6.1 Inter Pipeline Natural Gas Pipeline Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Natural Gas Pipeline Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Inter Pipeline Natural Gas Pipeline Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Weber

7.7.1 Weber Natural Gas Pipeline Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Natural Gas Pipeline Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Weber Natural Gas Pipeline Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Wheatland Tube

7.8.1 Wheatland Tube Natural Gas Pipeline Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Natural Gas Pipeline Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Wheatland Tube Natural Gas Pipeline Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Natural Gas Pipeline

7.9.1 Natural Gas Pipeline Natural Gas Pipeline Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Natural Gas Pipeline Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Natural Gas Pipeline Natural Gas Pipeline Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Northern Natural Gas

7.10.1 Northern Natural Gas Natural Gas Pipeline Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Natural Gas Pipeline Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Northern Natural Gas Natural Gas Pipeline Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3798710

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3798710-global-natural-gas-pipeline-market-research-report-2019