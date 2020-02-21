Global Natural Gas Engine Market scrutinized in new research

Global Natural Gas Engine Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

Engine Family (Spark Ignited Engine, Dual Fuel Type Engine, High Pressure Direct Injection), Power Output (15KW-100KW, 100KW-399KW, 400KW-800KW, 1000-2000KW, 3000KW-4500KW), Application (Natural Gas Gensets, Natural Gas Automotive, Decentralized Energy Generation), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa).

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In engine family, spark ignited engine segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to increasing adoption of engines in various applications.

In power output, 15KW – 100KW segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to high rise in smaller and portable applications.

In application, natural gas automotive segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to increased sales in vehicles and automotive industry.

Key Market Players

The key market players for global natural gas engine market are listed below;

Cummins Inc.

Siemens

Caterpillar

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD.,

INNIO

Doosan Corporation

DEUTZ AG

Wartsila

GPI

YANMAR CO. LTD.,

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Rolls-Royce plc

MAN SE

Liebherr

Niigata Power Systems Co. Ltd.

JFE Engineering Corporation

Westport

Others

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 18

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 18

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 18

1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL NATURAL GAS ENGINES MARKET 19

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 20

1.5 LIMITATIONS 20

1.6 MARKETS COVERED 20

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 22

2.1 MARKETS COVERED 22

2.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE 23

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 24

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 24

2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 25

2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 28

2.7 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 29

2.8 MARKET APPLICATION COVERAGE GRID 30

2.9 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX 31

2.10 SECONDARY SOURCES 32

2.11 ASSUMPTIONS 32

3 MARKET OVERVIEW 33

3.1 DRIVERS 35

3.1.1 CLEAN AND EFFICIENT TECHNOLOGY FOR POWER GENERATION 35

3.1.2 GROWING ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS 35

3.1.3 INCREASED ADOPTION ACROSS COMMERCIAL SECTOR 36

3.1.4 DECREASED PRICES OF NATURAL GAS 36

3.2 RESTRAINTS 37

3.2.1 DISPARITY OF NATURAL GAS PRICES ACROSS REGIONAL MARKETS 37

3.2.2 LACK OF NATURAL FOSSIL FUEL RESERVES RESULTS IN HIGH IMPORT COST 37

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES 38

3.3.1 SHIFT TOWARDS GAS FIRED POWER PLANTS 38

3.3.2 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS LEADING TO EFFICIENT POWER GENERATION 39

3.3.3 MARINE APPLICATION FUELING DEMAND FOR GAS ENGINES 39

3.4 CHALLENGES 40

3.4.1 LIMITED RESERVES OF THE NATURAL GAS 40

3.4.2 CONCERNS FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF INFRASTRUCTURE 41

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=11807

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 42

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 44

5.1 MARKET TIME LINE 45

5.2 MULTIVARIATE MODELLING 46

6 KEY INSIGHTS 47

7 GLOBAL NATURAL GAS ENGINES MARKET, BY ENGINE FAMILY 48

7.1 OVERVIEW 49

7.2 SPARK IGNITED ENGINES 50

7.3 DUEL FUEL TYPE ENGINE 51

7.4 HIGH PRESSURE DIRECT INJECTION 51

8 GLOBAL NATURAL GAS ENGINES MARKET, BY POWER OUTPUT 52

8.1 OVERVIEW 53

8.2 15 KW – 100 KW 54

8.3 100 KW – 399KW 55

8.4 400 KW – 800 KW 55

8.5 1000 KW – 2000KW 56

8.6 3000 KW – 4500 KW 56

9 GLOBAL NATURAL GAS ENGINES MARKET, BY APPLICATION 57

9.1 OVERVIEW 58

9.2 NATURAL GAS GENSETS 60

9.3 NATURAL GAS AUTOMOTIVE 60

9.4 DECENTRALIZED ENERGY GENERATION 61

10 GLOBAL NATURAL GAS ENGINES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY 62

10.1 OVERVIEW 63

10.2 NORTH AMERICA 68

10.2.1 U.S. 73

10.2.2 CANADA 75

10.2.3 MEXICO 77

10.3 EUROPE 79

10.3.1 U.K. 84

10.3.2 GERMANY 86

10.3.3 FRANCE 88

10.3.4 ITALY 90

10.3.5 NETHERLANDS 92

10.3.6 SPAIN 94

10.3.7 RUSSIA 96

10.3.8 TURKEY 98

10.3.9 SWITZERLAND 100

10.3.10 BELGIUM 102

10.3.11 REST OF EUROPE 104

10.4 ASIA PACIFIC 105

10.4.1 CHINA 110

10.4.2 JAPAN 112

10.4.3 INDIA 114

10.4.4 SOUTH KOREA 116

10.4.5 AUSTRALIA 118

10.4.6 MALAYSIA 120

10.4.7 THAILAND 122

10.4.8 SINGAPORE 124

10.4.9 INDONESIA 126

10.4.10 PHILIPPINES 128

10.4.11 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC 130

10.5 SOUTH AMERICA 131

