Global Natural Gas Compressor Market Competitions from Opponents Research 2019

This report studies the Natural Gas Compressor market, Natural gas is a very important resource in the process industry. Its transport in gas pipe lines or tankers for liquid natural gas, also its storage underground requires special natural gas compressors

A natural gas compressor increases the pressure of a gas by reducing its volume. The natural gas enters the cylinder through the intake valves, where it is compressed and forced out through discharge valves.

The technical barriers of Natural Gas Compressor are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The key companies in Natural Gas Compressor market are Ariel Corporation, Ingersoll Rand, Atlas Copco, Siemens and General Electric, etc. The enterprises are concentrated in USA, Europe and China. China is the largest production area, occupied about 39.43% production in 2017.

According to applications, Natural Gas Compressor is used in CNG Filling Station, Petroleum Refineries Factory, Processing/Chemical Plants and Other. In 2017, Natural Gas Compressor for CNG Filling Station occupied more than 58.61% of total amount.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-company’s cooperation have occurred for development and growth. with more new entrants, the competition will be more intense.

According to this study, over the next five years the Natural Gas Compressor market will register a 2.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 960 million by 2024, from US$ 820 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Natural Gas Compressor business, shared in Chapter 3.

Natural Gas Compressor market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrates the growth perspectives. The report also covers the list of Product range and Applications with SWOT analysis, CAGR value, further adding the essential business analytics. Natural Gas Compressor market research analysis identifies the latest trends and primary factors responsible for market growth enabling the Organizations to flourish with much exposure to the markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Natural Gas Compressor market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Natural Gas Compressor value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Centrifugal Type

Reciprocating Type

Screw Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

CNG Filling Station

Petroleum Refineries Factory

Processing/Chemical Plants

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

The Natural Gas Compressor market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth. The detailed and comprehensive knowledge about our publishers makes us out of the box in case of market analysis.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

Middle East and Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

Ariel Corporation

Ingersoll Rand

Bauer Compressors

Atlas Copco

Siemens

General Electric

Fornovo Gas

Quincy

Aerotecnica Coltri

Man Diesel and Turbo

Ebara Corporation

Tianyi

Kerui

Jereh

Kaishan Group

Shenyang Blower

Xi’an Shaangu Power

Sichuan Jinxing

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Natural Gas Compressor consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Natural Gas Compressor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Natural Gas Compressor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Natural Gas Compressor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Natural Gas Compressor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

