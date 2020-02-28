Global Natural Food Colorants Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are IFC Solutions, Kolor Jet Chemical, KIK Danville and Sensient Colors

Colorants are used to restore the colour of processed food, since food processing can result in loss of colour. Even though colour doesn’t affect quality of the food, it makes them less appealing to customers and affect the sale of the product. Thus, producing food with standard colours is the reason for use of colorants. Natural colorants are emerging class of colorants and are produced from naturally occurring sources rather than being artificially synthesized. They have been growing in demand due to rising awareness among people about their environmental and health benefits.
End-user/Technology:
Natural food colorants are majorly consumed by food and beverage industry. Among them, food is the leading contributor to global natural colorants market and will likely retain its dominant share in the coming years. The demand for processed and packaged food is driven by growing urban population has been key driver for natural colorants industry and is likely to remain so in the coming years due to higher need for colorants in processed food. The extraction process of natural food colorants could poise a significant threat to the market. Producing synthetic colorants is quite easy and cheaper compared to natural food colorant production.
Market Dynamics:
Majority of players are investing a lot to develop innovative and sustainable natural food colorants that can cater to wide range of consumer base. This is mainly because of the change in the consumer preference of natural colorants to synthetic colorants, which led to the rise in demand and development of stable and clean label ingredients. Also, the growing government support for use of natural produces in various fields to protect our ecosystem is likely to drive natural colorants market, as we already know that huge investments are required to establish natural colorants synthesizing plants.
Market Segmentation:
Market is segmented based on raw materials used and on the basis of end use industry.
On the basis of product, it is segmented into three types, they are as follows:
I. Animal Sources
II. Plant Sources
III. Other
On the basis on the end user industry type, market is again segmented into the following:
I. Meat
II. Pastry
III. Medical
IV. Dairy Products
V. Other
Regional/Geographic Analysis
Global market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among these, Europe is the major contributor to the growth of this market and will likely account for more than 33% of the market in the future. North America and Asia are next in line after Europe in the market with latter occupying larger chunk among both. As there is a huge growing urban population in Asian countries, which rises the demand for processed food in those areas. Japan is another significant market which is projected to register high demand for natural food colorants. Although Asia occupies a larger chunk of the market share in demand, MEA is comparatively low on production side due to non-availability of raw materials to produce natural food colorants.
Opportunities:
In the recent years, the demand to use natural colorants in place of synthesized artificial colorants has been increasing in both food and beverage industry. This can be attributed to the increased awareness among people about various environmental and health benefits that natural food colorants provide. This will remain the key driver of this market in the near future, especially in developing and developed regions, because of huge urban population, where the demand for natural and organic ingredients are steadily gaining strength.
Key Players:
Some of the major players worldwide in this market includeDDW The Color House, IFC Solutions, Kolor Jet Chemical, KIK Danville, Sensient Colors, WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients, Food Ingredient Solutions, Natural Food Color, Neelikon Food Colors& Chemicals, Accurate Color & Compounding, Northwestern Extract
