Global Native Starch Market Is Expecting Revolutionary Growth in Coming Years

This report provides forecast and analysis of the global native starch market. It provides historical data of 2017, along with estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2026 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on native starch for the global market. It includes the drivers and restraints of the global native starch market, and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers, and opportunities for native starch products. It also includes value chain analysis of native starch market.

In order to provide the users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis, market key players, and strategy overview of the global native starch market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by source, end use, form, end use, and region.

The report includes native starch market company profiles, and revenue generated from companies across North America, Latin America, Europe, MEA, and APAC. On the basis of source, the global native starch market is segmented into corn, wheat, potatoes, tapioca, and others. The corn segment is expected to represent the highest market growth rate in the global native starch market in terms of both, value and volume, due to the growing application of corn starch in the food and beverages industry. On the basis of form, the native starch market is segmented as powder and liquid form. On the basis of end use, the global native starch market is segmented into food and beverages industry, paper industry, feed industry, and others. The food and beverages sector is further divided into dairy products, bakery, soups & sauces, infant formula, convenience foods, snacks & confectionary, beverages, and others.

This report covers the trends driving each segment, and offers analysis and insights into the potential of the native starch market in specific regions. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the native starch space. Native starch key players are Ingredion Inc., Cargill, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette Frres S.A., Euroduna Food Ingredients GmbH, BENEO GmbH, Kent Corporation, MGP Ingredients, Inc., AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners Iberia Sa, Thai Flour Co., Ltd., Manildra Group, Avebe U.A, Amylco LLC, KMC Kartoffelmelcentralen A.M.B.A, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., and SPAC STARCH PRODUCTS (INDIA) LTD., among other native starch manufacturers.

Global Native Starch Market By Source

Corn

Wheat

Potatoes

Tapioca

Others

Global Native Starch Market By Form

Powder

Liquid

Global Native Starch Market By End Use

Food and Beverages

Dairy Products

Bakery

Soups, Sauces, and Dressings

Infant Formula

Convenience Foods

Snacks and Confectionery

Beverages

Others

Paper Industry

Feed Industry

Global Native Starch Market By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

