GLOBAL NASOGASTRIC TUBE PROFESSIONAL SURVEY 2019-2024

Press Release – 07 Feb 2019

Research and Development News —

. .

Latest Update “Global Nasogastric Tube Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

‘ ‘

Nasogastric tube: A tube that is passed through the nose and down through the nasopharynx and esophagus into the stomach. Abbreviated NG tube. It is a flexible tube made of rubber or plastic, and it has bidirectional potential. It can be used to remove the contents of the stomach, including air, to decompress the stomach, or to remove small solid objects and fluid, such as poison, from the stomach. An NG tube can also be used to put substances into the stomach, and so it may be used to place nutrients directly into the stomach when a patient cannot take food or drink by mouth.

– Scope of the Report:

Europe is the largest consumer of Nasogastric Tube, with a consumption market share of 25.55% and a production market share of 34.9% in 2015.

The second place is China, following Europe with the consumption market share of 25.11% and the production market share of 16.3% in 2015.

China is the important supplier of Nasogastric Tube. In 2015, the production revenue of Nasogastric Tube was more than 11.48% share, and the consumption was about 25.11%. So there are large numbers of Nasogastric Tube importing from China.

The worldwide market for Nasogastric Tube is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

. .

– Get Sample Report_ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2093824

‘ ‘

This report focuses on the Nasogastric Tube in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

– Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers



Andersen Products

Bard Medical

Bicakcilar

Degania Silicone

Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology

Pacific Hospital Supply

Rontis Medical

– Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

– Market Segment by Type, covers



Levin tube

Sengstaken-Blakemore tube

Others

– Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into



Children Use

Adult Use

. .

– For Other Requirement and Enquiry_ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2093824

‘ ‘

– The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:



Chapter 1, to describe Nasogastric Tube product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Nasogastric Tube, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Nasogastric Tube in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Nasogastric Tube competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Nasogastric Tube breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Nasogastric Tube market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Nasogastric Tube sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Continue…..

– More Clear Details get Full Table of Contents_https://www.researchmoz.us/global-nasogastric-tube-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024-report.html/toc

About Researchmoz,

ResearchMoz is the world’s fastest growing collection of market research reports worldwide. Our database is composed of current market studies from over 100 featured publishers worldwide. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. ResearchMoz’s service portfolio also includes value-added services such as market research customization, competitive landscaping, and in-depth surveys, delivered by a team of experienced Research Coordinators.



–Researchmoz Global Pvt. Ltd.–