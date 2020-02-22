Global Nasal Spray Market_Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Nasal Spray Market is expected to reach with the CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation;

By Product Type (Decongestion Nasal Spray, Steroid Nasal Spray, Salt Water Solution/ Saline Nasal Spray, Others), Container Design (Pressurized Canisters, Pump Bottles), Dosage Form (Unit/Single Dose, Bi Dose, Multi-Dose), Prescription Mode (Over the Counter, Prescription Based), Therapeutic Class (Antihistamine, Nasal Steroids, Mast Cell Inhibitor, Anticholinergic), Application (Nasal Congestion, Allergic and Non-Allergic Rhinitis, Central Nervous System Disorders, Vaccination, Others), End-User (Home Care Settings, Hospitals, Clinics, Community Health Care), Geography (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In product type, decongestion nasal spray segment is expected to dominate the global nasal spray market due to the rising problems associated with the decongestion of conditions such as cold & flu, fever, allergic reactions and sinusitis are helping the segment to grow in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

In therapeutic class, antihistamine segment is expected to dominate the market due to rising antihistamine usage amongst population from different diseases such as congestion, runny nose, sneezing, itching, nasal swelling and different products availability by the companies is expected to dominate the market, whereas nasal steroids are available for both prescription and over the counter usage, and fast effective results are the major growth factors of the market.

In container design, pump bottles segment is expected to dominate the market due to the user-friendly and wide offering of the over the counter products by the companies and it is expected to fuel the growth of pump bottles market in the forecast period. However, new advancement associated with the pressurized canisters.

The key market players for global nasal spray market are listed below;

ADAPT Pharma, Inc.

Sandoz International GmbH

INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Cipla Inc.

Aurena

J Pharmaceuticals

Bayer AG

St. Renatus

ARIUS FORMULATIONS PVT LTD

Ultratech India Limited

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Egalet Corporation

LEEFORD HEALTHCARE LTD

Aishwarya Group

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 21

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF STUDY 21

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 21

1.3 OVERVIEW OF NASAL SPRAY MARKET 22

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 23

1.5 LIMITATION 23

1.6 MARKETS COVERED 23

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 26

2.1 MARKETS COVERED 26

2.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE 27

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 28

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 28

2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 29

2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 32

2.7 SECONDARY SOURCES 33

2.8 ASSUMPTIONS 33

3 MARKET OVERVIEW 34

3.1 DRIVERS 36

3.1.1 IMPROVING PATIENT COMPLIANCE AND ACCEPTABILITY 36

3.1.2 EFFECTIVENESS OVER OTHER FORMS OF DRUG DELIVERY 37

3.1.3 INCREASE IN INFECTION & ALLERGIC CASES 38

3.2 RESTRAINTS 38

3.2.1 PRODUCT RECALLS 38

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES 39

3.3.1 NEW RISING DEMAND FOR SELF ADMINISTRATIVE DRUG DELIVERY 39

3.3.2 EXPANDING THERAPEUTIC APPLICATIONS FOR NASAL SPRAYS 39

3.4 CHALLENGES 40

3.4.1 REGULATORY HURDLES 40

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 41

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 45

6 GLOBAL NASAL SPRAY MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE 48

6.1 OVERVIEW 49

6.2 DECONGESTION NASAL SPRAY 51

6.3 SALTWATER SOLUTION/ SALINE NASAL SPRAY 52

6.4 STEROID NASAL SPRAY 54

6.5 OTHERS 55

7 GLOBAL NASAL SPRAY MARKET, BY CONTAINER DESIGN 56

7.1 OVERVIEW 57

7.2 PRESSURIZED CANISTERS 59

7.3 PUMP BOTTLES 60

8 GLOBAL NASAL SPRAY MARKET, BY DOSAGE FORM 61

8.1 OVERVIEW 62

8.2 UNIT/SINGLE DOSE 64

8.3 BI DOSE 66

8.4 MULTI-DOSE 67

9 GLOBAL NASAL SPRAY MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC CLASS 69

9.1 OVERVIEW 70

9.2 ANTIHISTAMINE 72

9.3 NASAL STEROIDS 74

9.4 MAST CELL INHIBITOR 75

9.5 ANTICHOLINERGIC 76

10 GLOBAL NASAL SPRAY MARKET, BY APPLICATION 77

10.1 OVERVIEW 78

10.2 ALLERGIC AND NON-ALLERGIC RHINITIS 80

10.3 NASAL CONGESTION 82

10.4 CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DISORDERS 83

10.5 VACCINATION 84

10.6 OTHERS 85

11 GLOBAL NASAL SPRAY MARKET, BY PRESCRIPTION MODE, 86

11.1 OVERVIEW 87

11.2 PRESCRIPTION BASED 89

11.3 OVER THE COUNTER 90

12 GLOBAL NASAL SPRAY MARKET, BY END-USER 92

12.1 OVERVIEW 93

12.2 HOSPITALS 95

12.3 CLINICS 96

12.4 HOME CARE SETTINGS 97

12.5 COMMUNITY HEALTH CARE 98

13 GLOBAL NASAL SPRAY MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY 99

13.1 OVERVIEW 100

13.2 NORTH AMERICA 105

13.2.1 INCREASING MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES IN U.S. 105

13.2.2 U.S. 113

13.2.3 CANADA 117

13.2.4 MEXICO 121

13.3 EUROPE 125

13.3.1 STRICT GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS 125

13.3.2 GERMANY 134

13.3.3 U.K. 138

13.3.4 FRANCE 142

13.3.5 ITALY 146

13.3.6 SPAIN 150

13.3.7 SWITZERLAND 154

13.3.8 NETHERLANDS 158

13.3.9 BELGIUM 162

13.3.10 RUSSIA 166

13.3.11 TURKEY 170

13.3.12 REST OF EUROPE 174

13.4 ASIA-PACIFIC 175

13.4.1 INCREASING PREVALENCE OF THE COPD 175

13.4.2 CHINA 184

13.4.3 JAPAN 188

13.4.4 INDIA 192

13.4.5 AUSTRALIA 196

13.4.6 SOUTH KOREA 200

13.4.7 MALAYSIA 204

13.4.8 THAILAND 208

13.4.9 SINGAPORE 212

13.4.10 INDONESIA 216

13.4.11 PHILIPPINES 220

13.4.12 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC 224

13.5 SOUTH AMERICA 225

13.5.1 RISING PREVALENCE OF THE NASAL ALLERGIES IN THE LATIN AMERICA 225

13.5.2 BRAZIL 233

13.5.3 REST OF SOUTH AMERICA 237

13.6 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 238

13.6.1 GROWING PREFERENCES FOR DRUG ADMINISTRATION THROUGH INTRA NASAL ROUTE 238

13.6.2 SOUTH AFRICA 246

13.6.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 250

