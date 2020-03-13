Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market : Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2018–2025

Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025. Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Nanocrystalline cellulose (NCC) or cellulose nanocrystal is extracted from wood biomass and is treated into gel, liquid and solid forms. Raw materials used in the manufacture of nanocrystalline cellulose include pulp, bacteria, wood, potato and sugar beet among others. Acid treatment is the prominent method which is used to manufacture nanocrystalline cellulose. In addition, nanocrystalline cellulose offers various advantages such as it is highly versatile, it has high strength capacity, it has high temperature stability and so on.

Therefore, increasing adoption of nanocrystalline cellulose among end-user industries and rising environmental concerns are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising government support and growing commercialization are the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, several environmental regulation and high initial capital requirement are the factors that limiting the market growth of Nanocrystalline Cellulose during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to favorable government support and rising advancements in nanocrystalline cellulose across the region. Further, Europe is estimated to second largest market share due to growing construction & automotive industry in the region. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

• CelluComp

• Asahi Kase

• Daicel

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Rettenmaier & Sohne

• Oji Paper

• BASF AG

• Celluforce

• Paperlogic

• Innventia

• Borregaard

• Nippon Paper

• Stora Enso

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Industrial Grade

Technical Grade

By Application:

Composite Material

Nonwoven Adsorbent Wens

Paper & Board

Food Products

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

