GLOBAL NANOCOATINGS 2019 MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

Two conditions must be met for nano-coatings. First, the particle size range of at least one phase in the coating is 1-100nm.Secondly, the nanometer phase makes the coating performance to have the obvious enhancement or has the new function.
The Nanocoatings market in North America region is growing fast, mainly due to performance benefits and the increasing commercial activities.
The global Nanocoatings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Nanocoatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nanocoatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Buhler
Nanogate
Nanophase Technologies
Bio-Gate
ADMAT Innovations
Surfix BV Advanced Nanocoatings
Nanomech
EIKOS
CIMA Nanotech
Telsa Nanocoatings
Inframat
Integran Technologies
Nanovere Technologies
Nanofilm
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Anti-fingerprint
Anti-microbial
Easy-to-clean
Anti-fouling
Self-cleaning
Other
Segment by Application
Medical
Food & Packaging
The Marine Industry
Water Treatment Equipment
Electronic Products
Building
Energy
Other
Table of Content:
Executive Summary
1 Nanocoatings Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nanocoatings
1.2 Nanocoatings Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Nanocoatings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Anti-fingerprint
1.2.3 Anti-microbial
1.2.4 Easy-to-clean
1.2.5 Anti-fouling
1.2.6 Self-cleaning
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Nanocoatings Segment by Application
1.3.1 Nanocoatings Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Medical
1.3.3 Food & Packaging
1.3.4 The Marine Industry
1.3.5 Water Treatment Equipment
1.3.6 Electronic Products
1.3.7 Building
1.3.8 Energy
1.3.9 Other
1.4 Global Nanocoatings Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Nanocoatings Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Nanocoatings Market Size
1.5.1 Global Nanocoatings Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Nanocoatings Production (2014-2025)
……..
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Nanocoatings Business
7.1 Buhler
7.1.1 Buhler Nanocoatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Nanocoatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Buhler Nanocoatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Nanogate
7.2.1 Nanogate Nanocoatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Nanocoatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Nanogate Nanocoatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Nanophase Technologies
7.3.1 Nanophase Technologies Nanocoatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Nanocoatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Nanophase Technologies Nanocoatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Bio-Gate
7.4.1 Bio-Gate Nanocoatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Nanocoatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Bio-Gate Nanocoatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 ADMAT Innovations
7.5.1 ADMAT Innovations Nanocoatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Nanocoatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 ADMAT Innovations Nanocoatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Surfix BV Advanced Nanocoatings
7.6.1 Surfix BV Advanced Nanocoatings Nanocoatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Nanocoatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Surfix BV Advanced Nanocoatings Nanocoatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Nanomech
7.7.1 Nanomech Nanocoatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Nanocoatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Nanomech Nanocoatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 EIKOS
7.8.1 EIKOS Nanocoatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Nanocoatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 EIKOS Nanocoatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 CIMA Nanotech
7.9.1 CIMA Nanotech Nanocoatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Nanocoatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 CIMA Nanotech Nanocoatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Telsa Nanocoatings
7.10.1 Telsa Nanocoatings Nanocoatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Nanocoatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Telsa Nanocoatings Nanocoatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 Inframat
7.12 Integran Technologies
7.13 Nanovere Technologies
7.14 Nanofilm
Continued…..
