In this report, the Global Nano-coating Market Study Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Nano-coating Market Study Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A nano-coating can be defined as having either the thickness of the coating in nanoscale or the second phase particles that are dispersed into the matrix in the nanosize range or coatings having nanosized grains/phases, etc.

In 2017, the consumption of Nano-coating is 250.95 K MT in Global. Americas is the largest consumption region, capturing about 50.23% of global Nano-coating sales. APAC is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.57% global consumption share in 2017.

The global Nano-coating market is dominated by companies from PPG, Akzonobel, Sherwin-Williams, RPM International, Axalta, BASF, Kansai Paint, etc.

The global Nano-coating market is valued at 4830 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 12000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nano-coating volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nano-coating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PPG

Akzonobel

Sherwin-Williams

RPM International

Axalta

BASF

Kansai Paint

Nanomech

EIKOS

Telsa Nano Coatings

Inframat Corporation

Nanophase

Diamon-Fusion International

Nanovere Technologies

ZKJN

Kltnano

Sketch

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Nano-SiO2

Nano Silver

Nano-TiO2

Nano-ZnO

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Electronics

Medical Devices

Construction

Others

