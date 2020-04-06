In this report, the Global Nano-coating Market Study Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Nano-coating Market Study Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A nano-coating can be defined as having either the thickness of the coating in nanoscale or the second phase particles that are dispersed into the matrix in the nanosize range or coatings having nanosized grains/phases, etc.
In 2017, the consumption of Nano-coating is 250.95 K MT in Global. Americas is the largest consumption region, capturing about 50.23% of global Nano-coating sales. APAC is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.57% global consumption share in 2017.
The global Nano-coating market is dominated by companies from PPG, Akzonobel, Sherwin-Williams, RPM International, Axalta, BASF, Kansai Paint, etc.
The global Nano-coating market is valued at 4830 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 12000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Nano-coating volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nano-coating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
PPG
Akzonobel
Sherwin-Williams
RPM International
Axalta
BASF
Kansai Paint
Nanomech
EIKOS
Telsa Nano Coatings
Inframat Corporation
Nanophase
Diamon-Fusion International
Nanovere Technologies
ZKJN
Kltnano
Sketch
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Nano-SiO2
Nano Silver
Nano-TiO2
Nano-ZnO
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive
Electronics
Medical Devices
Construction
Others
