Global Nail Polish Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

Nail polish called “nail lacquer.” It is mainly composed of 70% -80% of a volatile solvent, about 15% of nitrocellulose, small amounts of solvent oil, camphor, titanium dioxide and oil-soluble pigments. After the nail polish applied to the film formed, with moderate coloration fastness and gloss, to protect the nails, but also gives the nails a beauty.

In the current market, Ordinary Nail Polish products on the market do not sell well; Industrial Nail Polish’s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Nail Polish industry, low-end product has excess capacity, and high-end product is in short supply.

Nail Polish product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, and excess capacity. There is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due that the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Although sales of Nail Polish brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Nail Polish field.

Global Nail Polish market size will increase to 17600 Million US$ by 2025, from 9190 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nail Polish.

This report researches the worldwide Nail Polish market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Nail Polish breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

OPI

Maybelline

Dior

CHANEL

ORLY

Butter London

Kiko

Nails Inc

Revlon

Sally Hansen

Rimmel

CND

COSMAY

Essie

ZOTOS ACCENT

L’OREAL

ANNA SUI

Bobbi Brown

Nars

MISSHA

China Glaze

Nail Polish Breakdown Data by Type

Base coat

Top coat

Gel

Matte

Nail Polish Breakdown Data by Application

Nail art institutions

Individuals

Nail Polish Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Nail Polish capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Nail Polish manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nail Polish :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Nail Polish Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Nail Polish Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Nail Polish Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Base coat

1.4.3 Top coat

1.4.4 Gel

1.4.5 Matte

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Nail Polish Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Nail art institutions

1.5.3 Individuals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Nail Polish Production

2.1.1 Global Nail Polish Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Nail Polish Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Nail Polish Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Nail Polish Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Nail Polish Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Nail Polish Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Nail Polish Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Nail Polish Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Nail Polish Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Nail Polish Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Nail Polish Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Nail Polish Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Nail Polish Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Nail Polish Production by Regions

4.1 Global Nail Polish Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Nail Polish Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Nail Polish Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Nail Polish Production

4.2.2 United States Nail Polish Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Nail Polish Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Nail Polish Production

4.3.2 Europe Nail Polish Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Nail Polish Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Nail Polish Production

4.4.2 China Nail Polish Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Nail Polish Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Nail Polish Production

4.5.2 Japan Nail Polish Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Nail Polish Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

…

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 OPI

8.1.1 OPI Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nail Polish

8.1.4 Nail Polish Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Maybelline

8.2.1 Maybelline Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nail Polish

8.2.4 Nail Polish Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Dior

8.3.1 Dior Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nail Polish

8.3.4 Nail Polish Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 CHANEL

8.4.1 CHANEL Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nail Polish

8.4.4 Nail Polish Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 ORLY

8.5.1 ORLY Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nail Polish

8.5.4 Nail Polish Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Butter London

8.6.1 Butter London Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nail Polish

8.6.4 Nail Polish Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Kiko

Continuous…

