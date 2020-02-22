Global Nail Clippers Market Insights 2019, Top Manufacturers like RIMEI,THREE SEVEN ,KAI ,Zwilling ,Zhangxiaoquan & Forecasts to 2025

A nail clipper is a hand tool used to trim fingernails, toenails and hangnails. Sometimes, a nail nipper or scissors (the difference of them seen in Chap.1.3) is also called nail clipper, so the data of the nail clipper includes nail nipper, nail scissors in the report.

Nail clipper, a necessary nail trimming tool, is included nail nipper, nail scissors, special nail clipper and so on in the report though there is some difference among them. The nail clippers are mainly used for nail care of human beings, and some of them also used for animals.

Currently, RIMEI (Jinda), THREE SEVEN (777), KAI, Zwilling, Zhangxiaoquan, Stallen, Greenbell, Nghia, Nippers, Klhip, Wuesthof, Victorinox, Suwada, Bocas, Kowell and Boyou are the wellknown players in the global nail clipper market, and the 15 players took up about 60% of the global market in 2015. RIMEI, Zhangxiaoquan, and Stallen are three of the top brands in China; and THREE SEVEN, Bocas are Kowell are from Korea; Zwilling, Wuesthof from Germany, Klhip from USA, and Victorinox From Switzerland are the world top brand as we know.

The global Nail Clippers market is valued at 2070 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3250 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Nail Clippers market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Nail Clippers in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Nail Clippers in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Nail Clippers market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Nail Clippers market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

RIMEI

THREE SEVEN

KAI

Zwilling

Zhangxiaoquan

Stallen

Greenbell

Nghia Nippers

Klhip

Wuesthof

Victorinox

Suwada

Bocas

Kowell

Boyou

Kooba

ClipPro

Gebrueder Nippes

Kobos

Market size by Product

Nail Clipper

Nail Nipper

Nail Scissors

Others

Market size by End User

Human beings

Animals

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Nail Clippers market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Nail Clippers market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Nail Clippers companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Nail Clippers submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nail Clippers are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (M Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Nail Clippers market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

