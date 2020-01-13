Global Nail Care Products Market Shipment by Vendors 2018

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Nail Care Products Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” new Research to its studies database.

These comprehensive Nail Care Products research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Nail care is one of the most essential parts of female fashion. Approximately 92% of females use nails care products in the world. It is believed that women aged 55 and above are the major consumers of nail care services across the globe.

Global Nail Care Products in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Global Nail Care Products Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Nail Care Products Market in the near future.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

L’Oreal

Coty

Revlon

Chanel

LVMH

Estee Lauder

Shiseido

Ciate

Procter and Gamble

Unilever

Oriflame Cosmetics

Natura

Mary Kay

Kao

Amway

MSQ

OULAC

Candymoyo

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Nail Care Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

With the growing concerns for healthy nails, the customers are encouraged to use non-toxic and natural solutions to prevent their nails from harsh chemicals used in nail polishes. Consequently, companies including Karma Organic Spa, Essie, and ZOYA are offering nail polishes free from toxic chemicals including toluene, formaldehyde, and dibutyl phthalate (DBP). The usage of these chemicals could lead to serious health concerns including skin infections, nail brittleness, and cancer. The rising awareness among health-conscious consumers about the non-toxic and chemical-free offering has increased the demand for several organic nail care products.

Use of sweet almond oil in development of various cosmetic products is also gaining traction. Sweet almond oil helps in keeping skin and nails hydrated and can also provide protection against harmful UV radiation. Massaging nails and surrounding area with sweet almond oil also helps in thicken and strengthen nails, hence, massage oils with sweet almond oil as the main ingredient is also being developed by manufacturers.

The worldwide market for Nail Care Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Nail Polish

Nail Accessories

Artificial Nails and Accessories

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

Other

