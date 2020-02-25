Global N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Market Analysis, Cost Structure, Type and Forecast until 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) is a tertiary amino compound that consists of iminodiacetic acid bearing an N-phosphonomethyl substituent. It is a glycine derivative, an amino dicarboxylic acid, a member of phosphonic acids and a tertiary amino compound.

Global N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA).

This report researches the worldwide N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Sichuan Hebang

Sunvic Chemical

Shanghai K.P. Fine Chemical

Chongqing Unisplendour Chemical

Zhongdan Group

Jurong Chemical

Nantong Yongsheng Chemical

Jingma Group

Shandong Credagri Chemical

Hanghou Lochem Industrial Co.,Ltd. (LOCHEM)

Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals (JSAC)

Haoyuan Industries

Jiangsu Kuaida Agrochemical

Ningbo Generic Chemical

Youth Chemical

HuBei XianLong Chemical

Nantong Guangrong Chemical

N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Breakdown Data by Type

98.0%

97.0%

Others

N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Breakdown Data by Application

Glyphosate Intermediate

Pharmaceuticals

Rubber

Electroplating

Others

N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 98.0%

1.4.3 97.0%

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Glyphosate Intermediate

1.5.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.4 Rubber

1.5.5 Electroplating

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Production

2.1.1 Global N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

