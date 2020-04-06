In this report, the Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Industry Professional 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Industry Professional 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) is an important polar solvent with strong selectivity and stability. It is a colorless oily liquid and has slight amine odor, which can be soluble in water, alcohols, ethers, esters, ketones, halogenated hydrocarbons, aromatics and castor oil.

NMP has the advantages of low toxicity, high boiling point, high solubility, etc.

NMP has wide applications in electronics, pharmaceuticals, paints and coatings, petrochemical processing and others.

The N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) industry has strong technical barriers and high industry concentration. The top 5 manufacturers accounted for 50.2% share in 2017. The manufacturers are concentrated in China, United States, Europe and Japan. BASF is the largest producer in the world and the production reached 58231 MT in 2017. China is the largest manufacture region and the hare accounted for 43.55% in 2015. The N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) industry has a faster growth rate and there are some manufacturers go into operation in the recent years.

The manufacture shares of United States, Europe and Japan were 15.52%, 20.53% and 6.58%.

China is the main import region and Europe is the main export region in 2015. The consumption shares of China, Europe, United States , Japan and Korea were 39.23%, 16.78%, 16.9% ,9.79% and 7.7%.

The global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market is valued at 860 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Mitsubishi Chemical

LyondellBasell

Ashland

Dupont

Eastman

Qingyun Changxin Chemical

MYI Chemical

Yuneng Chemical

Rida Bio-Technology

Guangming Chemicals

Ruian Chemical

Jinlong Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electronic Grade NMP

Pharmaceutical Grade NMP

Industrial Grade NMP

Segment by Application

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and Coatings

Petrochemical Processing

Others

