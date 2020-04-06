In this report, the Global N-Hexane Market Share and Growth 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global N-Hexane Market Share and Growth 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-n-hexane-market-share-and-growth-2019
N-hexane is a highly volatile aliphatac hydrocarbon. It is a commercial and industrial product that contains a mixture of hydrocarbons with six carbon atoms. It is a colorless liquid at room temperature with a slight gasoline smell. It is flammable and may be an explosion hazard. It also is highly reactive with certain materials, including liquid chlorine, concentrated oxygen, and sodium hypochlorite.
N-Hexane is a colorless volatile liquid that is insoluble in water and highly flammable. It mainly acts as solvent in many fields, such as edible oils, glues (rubber cement, adhesives), varnishes, and inks and so on. Among various applications, Industrial Solvents hold the largest consumption share, with 49.49% in 2017.
N-Hexane increased from 660.1 K MT in 2013 to 711.2 K MT in 2017. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of N-Hexane. Nearly 40% go into the Asia-Pacific region each year. China is the leading players in the market. The second consumer is North America, which contributed 27.11% share in the global N-Hexane consumption market in 2017.
The global N-Hexane market is valued at 820 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 930 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on N-Hexane volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall N-Hexane market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Phillipes 66
Exxon Mobil
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Bharat Petroleum
SK Chem
Sumitomo
Subaru Corporation
SINOPEC
CNPC
Junyuan Petroleum
Haishunde
Yufeng Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
60% N-Hexane
80% N-Hexane
Other
Segment by Application
Industrial Solvents
Edible-Oil Extractant
Adhesives & Sealants
Others
