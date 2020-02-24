Global N-butanol Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

N-butanol is a primary alcohol with a 4-carbon structure and the chemical formula C4H9OH. Its isomers include isobutanol, 2-butanol, and tert-butanol. Butanol is one of the group of “fusel alcohols”, which have more than two carbon atoms and have significant solubility in water. N-butanol occurs naturally as a minor product of the fermentation of sugars and other carbohydrates, and is present in many foods and beverages.
The n-butanol industry is mainly in the United States, Europe, Japan and China, among which the United States is the largest country in the production of butanol. The major producers include BASF, Dow, Oxea, Eastman, Formosa, China Nation Petroleum, Kyowa Hakko, etc. BASF is the largest producer in the world, taking 12.44% in the production share in 2017. Dow Company followed as second producer.
The consumption of n-butanol is mainly in the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific, while Asia-Pacific taking more than 51.84%, United States taking 22.14%. Market of the United States, Europe and Japan n-butanol has matured with excessed capacity, decreasing demand, while for the rest of Asia the demand has rapid growth in demand in recent years.
In Africa, the demand of n-butanol downstream is small. So the producer of n-butanol in Africa, such as Sasol limited, usually exports the n-butanol.
According to this study, over the next five years the N-butanol market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7650 million by 2024, from US$ 6440 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in N-butanol business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of N-butanol market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the N-butanol value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Industrial Grade
Reagent Grade
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Butyl Acrylate
Butyl Acetate
Glycol Ethers
Direct Solvent
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
BASF
DowDuPont
Oxea Group
Eastman Chemical Company
Formosa Plastic Group
Sasol Limited
Oxochimie
Kyowa Hakko
SABUCO
Perstorp Oxo
Mitsubishi Chemical
PETRONAS Chemicals Group
Optimal Chemicals
LG Chem
Elekeiroz
China Nation Petroleum
Sinopec Group
Yankuang Group
Bohai Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd
Wanhua
Huachang Chemical
Hualu-Hengsheng
Luxi Chemical
Lihuayi Group
Anqing Shuguang Chemical
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global N-butanol consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of N-butanol market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global N-butanol manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the N-butanol with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
