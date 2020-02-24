Global N-butanol Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

N-butanol is a primary alcohol with a 4-carbon structure and the chemical formula C4H9OH. Its isomers include isobutanol, 2-butanol, and tert-butanol. Butanol is one of the group of “fusel alcohols”, which have more than two carbon atoms and have significant solubility in water. N-butanol occurs naturally as a minor product of the fermentation of sugars and other carbohydrates, and is present in many foods and beverages.

The n-butanol industry is mainly in the United States, Europe, Japan and China, among which the United States is the largest country in the production of butanol. The major producers include BASF, Dow, Oxea, Eastman, Formosa, China Nation Petroleum, Kyowa Hakko, etc. BASF is the largest producer in the world, taking 12.44% in the production share in 2017. Dow Company followed as second producer.

The consumption of n-butanol is mainly in the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific, while Asia-Pacific taking more than 51.84%, United States taking 22.14%. Market of the United States, Europe and Japan n-butanol has matured with excessed capacity, decreasing demand, while for the rest of Asia the demand has rapid growth in demand in recent years.

In Africa, the demand of n-butanol downstream is small. So the producer of n-butanol in Africa, such as Sasol limited, usually exports the n-butanol.

According to this study, over the next five years the N-butanol market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7650 million by 2024, from US$ 6440 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in N-butanol business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of N-butanol market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the N-butanol value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Industrial Grade

Reagent Grade

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Butyl Acrylate

Butyl Acetate

Glycol Ethers

Direct Solvent

Other

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3904307-global-n-butanol-market-growth-2019-2024

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BASF

DowDuPont

Oxea Group

Eastman Chemical Company

Formosa Plastic Group

Sasol Limited

Oxochimie

Kyowa Hakko

SABUCO

Perstorp Oxo

Mitsubishi Chemical

PETRONAS Chemicals Group

Optimal Chemicals

LG Chem

Elekeiroz

China Nation Petroleum

Sinopec Group

Yankuang Group

Bohai Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd

Wanhua

Huachang Chemical

Hualu-Hengsheng

Luxi Chemical

Lihuayi Group

Anqing Shuguang Chemical

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global N-butanol consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of N-butanol market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global N-butanol manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the N-butanol with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global N-butanol Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global N-butanol Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 N-butanol Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 N-butanol Segment by Type

2.2.1 Industrial Grade

2.2.2 Reagent Grade

2.3 N-butanol Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global N-butanol Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global N-butanol Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global N-butanol Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 N-butanol Segment by Application

2.4.1 Butyl Acrylate

2.4.2 Butyl Acetate

2.4.3 Glycol Ethers

2.4.4 Direct Solvent

2.4.5 Other

2.5 N-butanol Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global N-butanol Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global N-butanol Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global N-butanol Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global N-butanol by Players

3.1 Global N-butanol Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global N-butanol Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global N-butanol Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global N-butanol Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global N-butanol Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global N-butanol Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global N-butanol Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global N-butanol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global N-butanol Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players N-butanol Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 N-butanol Product Offered

12.1.3 BASF N-butanol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 BASF News

12.2 DowDuPont

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 N-butanol Product Offered

12.2.3 DowDuPont N-butanol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 DowDuPont News

12.3 Oxea Group

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 N-butanol Product Offered

12.3.3 Oxea Group N-butanol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Oxea Group News

12.4 Eastman Chemical Company

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 N-butanol Product Offered

12.4.3 Eastman Chemical Company N-butanol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Eastman Chemical Company News

12.5 Formosa Plastic Group

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 N-butanol Product Offered

12.5.3 Formosa Plastic Group N-butanol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Formosa Plastic Group News

12.6 Sasol Limited

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 N-butanol Product Offered

12.6.3 Sasol Limited N-butanol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Sasol Limited News

12.7 Oxochimie

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 N-butanol Product Offered

12.7.3 Oxochimie N-butanol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Oxochimie News

12.8 Kyowa Hakko

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 N-butanol Product Offered

12.8.3 Kyowa Hakko N-butanol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Kyowa Hakko News

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3904307-global-n-butanol-market-growth-2019-2024

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)