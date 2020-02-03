Global Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market to rise at 10.6% CAGR during 2016–2024, Growing Global Awareness about Prevalence of Respiratory Infections trigger Demand

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Global Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market: Overview



This report on mycoplasma diagnostics studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture and commercialization of various mycoplasma techniques and products as well as new entrants planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered within the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global mycoplasma diagnostics market with respect to the leading market segments based on major products, key techniques, end-users, and geographies.

Global Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market: Scope of the Report

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the global mycoplasma diagnostic market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in all the sections of the report in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different products/techniques /end-users/geographies. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competition landscape section of the report. The section also includes completion matrix that analyzes the competition among some of the top global players operating in the market. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global market.

Global Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market: Key Segments

The global mycoplasma diagnostics market has been studied based on major product segments, technique segment, their end-users, and regional as well as national markets. Based on product type, the global market has been categorized into three major 4 segments: Kits & reagents, instruments, software’s & services. On the basis of technology the mycoplasma diagnostics market are classified as PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), Immunoassay (ELISA, RIA), DNA staining, Microbial Culture Techniques, Others. On the basis of end users the market has been classified as hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, clinics and others.

The market for these segments has been extensively analyzed based on their utility, effectiveness, sales, and geographic presence. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn and market volume in terms of units for the period from 2014 to 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2016 to 2024 are provided for all segments, considering 2015 as the base year.

Global Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the mycoplasma diagnostic market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Each regional market for microfluidics has been further categorized into major product, technology, and end-user segments considered within the scope of the study. Key country (U.S., Canada, Japan, Germany, France, U.K., Canada, China, Brazil, Mexico, India, etc.) market revenues have also been provided in different regional sections within the report. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period from 2014 to 2024 along with CAGR % from 2016 to 2024 are provided for all the regions and nations considering 2015 as the base year.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles key players operating in the microfluidics market based on various attributes such as company details, SWOT analysis, strategic overview, financials, and business overview. Major players profiled in this report include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Sartorius Stedim BioOutsource Limited, Savyon Diagnostics, Takara Bio Inc. (Takara Holding Company Inc.), Lonza Group, Merck KGaA, and Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. among others.

The global mycoplasma diagnostics market is segmented as follows:

Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market, by Product



– Kits & Reagents

– Instruments

– Software & Services

Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market, by Technology

– PCR

– Immunoassay

– ELISA

– RIA

– DNA staining

– Microbial Culture Techniques

– Others

Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market, by End Users

– Hospitals

– Diagnostic Laboratories

– Clinics

– Others

Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market, by Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– India

– China

– Japan

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

