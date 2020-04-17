In this report, the Global Multiwall Polycarbonate Market Outlook (2014-2025) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Multiwall Polycarbonate Market Outlook (2014-2025) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polycarbonate’s extreme strength and flexibility give it an advantage over other plastics such as acrylic or PVC. Having addressed yellowing issues, multiwall polycarbonate is now seeing extensive use in glazing and daylighting applications. Its high light transmittance, low U-Values, light diffusion properties and affordable cost make it an excellent material for skylights and vertical glazing. Polycarbonate is ideally suited to daylighting applications. A 25mm sheet with a .26 U-Value has the thermal properties of many insulated glass units. This same 25mm sheet has a 57% light transmittance and will provide more diffused light than other translucent daylighting products, such as fiberglass.

Safety &Green growth in demand prompted the rapid growth of multiwall polycarbonate.

In previous years, affected by demand, there is a decrease in price in polycarbonate industry. During 2012—2014, polycarbonate industry suffered a huge decrease in price.

After entering 2015, polycarbonate industry started to maintain high growth trend. In the next few years, polycarbonate industry will maintain increasing at a high growth. Investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Multiwall Polycarbonate Sheets

Multiwall Polycarbonate Panels

Segment by Application

Building

Other

