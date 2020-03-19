Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Multilayer ceramic chip capacitors, or MLCCs, are important building blocks in todays modern electronics and make up approximately 30% of the total components in a typical hybrid circuit module. Multilayer capacitors consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers.

Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitor (MLCC) consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers. The MLCC can be classified by dielectrics: X7R, X5R, C0G, Y5V, etc. X7R MLCC took about 1/3 of the total MLCC market and X5R took up about 1/4, while Y5V is replaced by the X7R and X5R gradually.

Multilayer ceramic chip capacitor can be used in Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Defense, etc. The Consumer Electronics is the main use of the Multilayer ceramic chip capacitor with the share of about 70% in the world. Consumption of MLCC for a Laptop is about 400-800 pcs, for Smartphone is 200-400 pcs and for LED/LCD TV is about 500-800 pcs.

The global average price of multilayer ceramic chip capacitor is in the falling volatility trend, from 3.23 $/K Pcs in 2012 to 2.77 $/K Pcs in 2016. But it showed a rising trend in Q1 2017 in China, and then dropped.

China, Taiwan, Japan and Korea are now the key producers and consumers of Multilayer ceramic chip capacitor in the world. China and Japan are the two largest consumption countries of Multilayer ceramic chip capacitor products in the world in the past few years while the Chinese market share may increase to about 36% in 2017 from 34% in 2012, and China and Japan will keep the leading position in the next few years.

Murata, Samsung Electro (SEMCO), TDK Corp, Kyocera (AVX), Taiyo Yuden, Yageo, Walsin, Kemet, Samwha, Vishay, JDI, Darfon, Holy Stone, Fenghua, EYANG are the leading suppliers of Multilayer ceramic chip capacitor in the world. Chinese producers mainly sprang up before 2000, Fenghua, EYANG are the key producers in China now, and most of them got the process from overseas companies. The leading Companies in China is usually foreign investment from Japan, Korea and Taiwan.

The global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) market is valued at 8330 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 11300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2018-2025.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Manufacturers

Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



