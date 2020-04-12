In this report, the Global Multifunctional Label Adhesive Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Multifunctional Label Adhesive Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the multifunctional label adhesive market. It is used for fast pet, glass and metal label application for water bottle and cabonated beverage, etc. It provides excellent performance on all label stocks and containers, at the highest manufacturing speed, and that can survive the most extreme temperatures.
Asia Pacific was the largest regional market for Multifunctional Label Adhesive, especially China, with revenue exceeding USD 1414.30 million in 2017. In addition, North America and
Europe are the other large consumption market.
In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Multifunctional Label Adhesive production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2025 the production of Multifunctional Label Adhesive is estimated to be 2330 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
The global Multifunctional Label Adhesive market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Multifunctional Label Adhesive volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Multifunctional Label Adhesive market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Henkel
Arkema
H.B.Fuller
3M
Hexion
Dow Corning
Eastman Chemical
Avery Dennison
Mapei S.P.A.
RPM International
Yokohama
Mactac
Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
Ashland
Huntsman
Sika
Gardner-Gibson
Franklin International
Huitian New Materials
Wynca
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Water-based Label Adhesive
Solvent-based Label Adhesive
Segment by Application
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care
Industrial Labels
Retailers and Supermarkets
Logistics
Others
