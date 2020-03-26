Global Multi-touch Screen Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
In computing, multi-touch is technology that enables a surface (a trackpad or touchscreen) to recognize the presence of more than one or more than two points of contact with the surface.
The global multi-touch screen market is driven by factors such as the rising number of electronic devices and increasing popularity of touch panel displays. Other factors fuelling the growth of the global multi-touch screen market include the evolving new applications of multi-touch screens.
One of the factors inhibiting the growth of the global multi-touch screen market is the lack of availability of indium tin oxide (ITO) and high costs of glass touch panel displays. The emerging application sector is serving as an opportunity fueling the growth of the global multi-touch screen market.
In 2017, North America had the largest market share of the global multi-touch screen market owing to increasing demand for wearable technologies & exceptional picture quality and high usage of technology-intensive products. Asia Pacific is projected to foresee the highest growth rate over the next eight years on account of easy availability of raw materials for multi-touch screens and high rate of adoption of smartphones.
The global Multi-touch Screen market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Multi-touch Screen volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Multi-touch Screen market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Panasonic
Microsoft
3M
Alps Electric
HP Development Company
Displax Interactive Systems
Fujitsu
LG Electronics
Sharp
Nissha
Immersion
Samsung Electronics
Cypress
Synaptics
Gesture Tek
Tpk
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Technology
Capacitive Technology
Resistive Technology
Acoustic Technology
Optical and Infrared Technology
BY Devices
Smartphones
Tablets
Personal Computer
TV
Large displays
Gaming systems
POS systems
A/v players
Automation systems
Segment by Application
Personal use (infotainment & entertainment)
Retail
Government
Enterprise
Industrial
Commercial (hospitality, transport and gaming)
Others (medical, military, training)
