Global Multi-touch Screen Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025

In computing, multi-touch is technology that enables a surface (a trackpad or touchscreen) to recognize the presence of more than one or more than two points of contact with the surface.

The global multi-touch screen market is driven by factors such as the rising number of electronic devices and increasing popularity of touch panel displays. Other factors fuelling the growth of the global multi-touch screen market include the evolving new applications of multi-touch screens.

One of the factors inhibiting the growth of the global multi-touch screen market is the lack of availability of indium tin oxide (ITO) and high costs of glass touch panel displays. The emerging application sector is serving as an opportunity fueling the growth of the global multi-touch screen market.

In 2017, North America had the largest market share of the global multi-touch screen market owing to increasing demand for wearable technologies & exceptional picture quality and high usage of technology-intensive products. Asia Pacific is projected to foresee the highest growth rate over the next eight years on account of easy availability of raw materials for multi-touch screens and high rate of adoption of smartphones.

The global Multi-touch Screen market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Panasonic

Microsoft

3M

Alps Electric

HP Development Company

Displax Interactive Systems

Fujitsu

LG Electronics

Sharp

Nissha

Immersion

Samsung Electronics

Cypress

Synaptics

Gesture Tek

Tpk

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Technology

Capacitive Technology

Resistive Technology

Acoustic Technology

Optical and Infrared Technology

BY Devices

Smartphones

Tablets

Personal Computer

TV

Large displays

Gaming systems

POS systems

A/v players

Automation systems

Segment by Application

Personal use (infotainment & entertainment)

Retail

Government

Enterprise

Industrial

Commercial (hospitality, transport and gaming)

Others (medical, military, training)

