Global Multi-Function Display Market Major Players Product Revenue 2018

The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Multi-Function display is small screen usually made of Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) or Liquid-Crystal Display (LCD) surrounded by multiple soft keys for displaying information to the user. Multi-function display is available in smart and monitor displays. The smart variable of multi-function display is suggested to hold a significant share for the forecast period as compared to its counterpart.

A Global Multi-Function Display Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Multi-Function Display Market in the near future.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Avidyne

BAE

Honeywell

Rockwell Collins

Universal Avionics Systems

SAAB

Thales

Garmin

Barco

Raymarine

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Multi-Function Display in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Multi-function displays are used in multiple domains namely- military aircraft, aviation, commercial aircraft, automotive and shipboard. Within aviation the multi-function display is a part of the glass cockpit. Multi-function display allows viewing multiple parameters at once on the display, which helps in optimal handling of the vehicle. Earlier the multi-function displays were significantly used in expensive business turbine aircrafts and largely included dedicated hazard awareness displays and moving map displays.

The worldwide market for Multi-Function Display is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Portable

Helmet-mounted

Electronic Fight

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automobile

Military

Aerospace

Others

