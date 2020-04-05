In this report, the Global Muffins market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Muffins market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-muffins-market-insights-forecast-to-2025



A muffin is an individual-sized, baked product. It can refer to two distinct items, a part-raised flatbread and a cupcake-like quickbread.

Muffins is mainly classified into two types: Artisanal or in-store muffins and Packaged muffins. And Packaged muffins is the most widely used type which takes up about 67.72% of the global total in 2018.

The global Muffins market is valued at 7014 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 8649.8 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Muffins market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Muffins in key regions like North America, Europe, Austalia, India, South America and Southeast Asia, focuses on the consumption of Muffins in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Muffins market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Muffins market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

BAB

Einstein Noah Restaurant

Grupo Bimbo

Bruegger’s

George Weston Foods

Britannia

Flowers Foods

McKee Foods

Aryzta

Pladis (United Biscuits)

Hostess Brands

Muffins market size by Type

Artisanal or in-store muffins

Packaged muffins

Artisanal or in-store muffins takes only 32% market share in 2018, while it will show great change in the next years.

In 2018, packaged muffins occupy 68% market share, and it will hold the larger share in the whole market from 2019 to 2025.

Muffins market size by Applications

Hypermarkets and supermarkets

Mass merchandisers

Food Service

Convenience store

Others

Hypermarkets and supermarkets take 33% market share of muffins in 2018, and it will be the main application from 2019 to 2025.

Mass merchandisers hold 29.7% market share in 2018, while it will grow fast in the next years.

The market share of muffins in food service is 25 percent in 2018.

Convenience store’s market share in muffins is only 8% in 2018.

Others hold 4% market share of muffins in 2018.

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Muffins market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Muffins market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Muffins companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Muffins submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Muffins are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (M Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Muffins market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-muffins-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Muffins market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Muffins markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Muffins Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Muffins market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Muffins market

Challenges to market growth for Global Muffins manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Muffins Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com