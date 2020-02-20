Global Muconic Acid Market up to 2024 added by Marketresearchnest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Muconic Acid Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 121 pages with table and figures in it.

Muconic acid is a dicarboxylic acid; it is a chemical compound that contains two carboxylic functional groups and is denoted in organic chemistry as -COOH. This carboxylic compound may be either aliphatic or aromatic. Dicarboxylic acid shows reactive behavior to monocarboxylic acid. Muconic acid is produced by the enzymatic degradation of certain aromatic chemical compounds. Muconic acid derivatives are used to manufacture a variety of products such as plastics, lubricants, carpets, and textiles.

Scope of the Report:

Muconic acid industry is highly concentrated, the manufacturers have high bargaining power over downstream users. Also, target client are mainly small and medium sized players. Leading suppliers in the industry are Myriant, Amyris, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, TCI, etc.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Muconic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 42 million US$ in 2024, from 35 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Muconic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Myriant

Amyris

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

TCI

Toronto Research Chemicals

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dynacare

Market Segment by Type, covers

Trans, trans-Muconic Acid

Cis, trans-Muconic Acid

Cis, cis-Muconic Acid

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Adipic Acid

Scientific Research

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Muconic Acid product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Muconic Acid, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Muconic Acid in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Muconic Acid competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Muconic Acid breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Muconic Acid market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Muconic Acid sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

