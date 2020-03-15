MRI is a noninvasive diagnostic methodology that generates computerized images of internal body tissues and organs using radio waves magnetic resonate atoms. MRI provides three dimensional views of organ and joints without invasive surgery in a detailed manner. MRI detects heart and surrounding arteries views and associated troubles. MRI study includes brain MRI, spines MRI, individual organ MRI, and extremities.

The global MRI systems market is projected to reach USD 7.19 Billion by 2021 from USD 5.61 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2016 to 2021.

This led to the development of MRI-compatible pacemakers that offer increased patient safety and procedure accuracy in patient screening. This would help to fuel the growth of the MRI systems market.

Market Dynamics

The increased adoption of MRI systems due to their cost-effectiveness and non-invasive nature and the rise in demand from research institutes for screening different diseases, will be the major factors fueling market growth in the Americas.

Factors such as rising geriatric population, advancements in MRI techniques such as the development of superconducting (SC) magnets, open architecture, ultra-high-field MRI, software applications and advent of MRI-compatible pacemakers are some of the factors that drive the demand for MRI systems among end users in the forecast period.High cost of MRI systems, depleting helium gas deposits, and declining reimbursement rates for MRI procedures are some of the factors which are expected to affect the growth of the MRI systems market in the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation

The MRI systems market is segmented on the basis of Architecture, Field strength, application and region.

Segmentation on the basis of architecture:

MRI system is classified into

Closed MRI Systems

Open MRI Systems

In 2016, Closed MRI System holds the largest market share in Global MRI System Market .

Segmentation on the basis of Strength:

MRI market is broadly classified into

Low-to-mid-field MRI

High-field MRI

Very-High-field MRI

Ultra-High-field MRI

The very high-field MRI segment holds the largest market share under this category.

Segmentation on the basis of Application

The MRI market is categorized into

Vascular MRI

Pelvic and abdominal MRI

Cardias MRI

Brain and neurological MRI

Spine and musculoskeletal MRI

Brain and neurological MRI holds the largest market share in this category.

Segmentation on the basis of Geography:

The MRI market is classified into

North America

Asia

Rest of the World

In 2016, North America is expected to account for the largest market share followed by Asia. Asia will be fastest growing region due to the increasing disposal able income and rising aging population

Europe is also a slow growth market due to the US owing to the Eurozone debt crisis.

Key Players

Some of the Major key players in the MRI systems market are GE Healthcare , Hitachi Medical Corporation , Philips Healthcare , Siemens Healthcare , and Toshiba Medical Systems .

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

