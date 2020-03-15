MRI is a noninvasive diagnostic methodology that generates computerized images of internal body tissues and organs using radio waves magnetic resonate atoms. MRI provides three dimensional views of organ and joints without invasive surgery in a detailed manner. MRI detects heart and surrounding arteries views and associated troubles. MRI study includes brain MRI, spines MRI, individual organ MRI, and extremities.
The global MRI systems market is projected to reach USD 7.19 Billion by 2021 from USD 5.61 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2016 to 2021.
This led to the development of MRI-compatible pacemakers that offer increased patient safety and procedure accuracy in patient screening. This would help to fuel the growth of the MRI systems market.
Market Dynamics
The increased adoption of MRI systems due to their cost-effectiveness and non-invasive nature and the rise in demand from research institutes for screening different diseases, will be the major factors fueling market growth in the Americas.
Download and Get Sample PDF File of this Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065025
Factors such as rising geriatric population, advancements in MRI techniques such as the development of superconducting (SC) magnets, open architecture, ultra-high-field MRI, software applications and advent of MRI-compatible pacemakers are some of the factors that drive the demand for MRI systems among end users in the forecast period.High cost of MRI systems, depleting helium gas deposits, and declining reimbursement rates for MRI procedures are some of the factors which are expected to affect the growth of the MRI systems market in the forecasted period.
Market Segmentation
The MRI systems market is segmented on the basis of Architecture, Field strength, application and region.
Segmentation on the basis of architecture:
MRI system is classified into
Closed MRI Systems
Open MRI Systems
In 2016, Closed MRI System holds the largest market share in Global MRI System Market .
Segmentation on the basis of Strength:
MRI market is broadly classified into
Low-to-mid-field MRI
High-field MRI
Very-High-field MRI
Ultra-High-field MRI
The very high-field MRI segment holds the largest market share under this category.
Segmentation on the basis of Application
The MRI market is categorized into
Vascular MRI
Pelvic and abdominal MRI
Cardias MRI
Brain and neurological MRI
Spine and musculoskeletal MRI
Brain and neurological MRI holds the largest market share in this category.
Segmentation on the basis of Geography:
The MRI market is classified into
North America
Asia
Rest of the World
In 2016, North America is expected to account for the largest market share followed by Asia. Asia will be fastest growing region due to the increasing disposal able income and rising aging population
Europe is also a slow growth market due to the US owing to the Eurozone debt crisis.
Key Players
Some of the Major key players in the MRI systems market are GE Healthcare , Hitachi Medical Corporation , Philips Healthcare , Siemens Healthcare , and Toshiba Medical Systems .
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609