Global Mountain Bicycles Market Value is expected to reach 7500 million US$ by 2025 with growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025

This comprehensive Mountain Bicycles Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

A mountain bike or mountain bicycle (abbreviated Mtn Bike or MTB) is a bicycle designed for off-road cycling. Mountain bikes share similarities with other bikes, but incorporate features designed to enhance durability and performance in rough terrain. These typically include a front or full suspension, large knobby tires, more durable wheels, more powerful brakes, and lower gear ratios for climbing steep grades. Mountain bikes are typically ridden on mountain trails, single track, fire roads, and other unpaved surfaces. This type of terrain commonly has rocks, roots, loose dirt, and steep grades. Many trails have additional TTF’s (Technical Trail Features) such as log piles, log rides, rock gardens, skinnies, gap jumps, and wall-rides. Mountain bikes are built to handle these types of terrain and features. The heavy-duty construction combined with stronger rims and wider tires has also made this style of bicycle popular with urban riders and couriers who must navigate through potholes and over curbs.

The global Mountain Bicycles sales is estimated to reach about 15597 K Units by the end of 2017, which is expected to reach 19580 K Units in 2022. Overall, the Mountain Bicycles products performance is positive with the current environment status.

Currently, there are many players in Mountain Bicycles market. The main market players internationally are Giant, Trek, Specialized, Cannondale, Santa Cruz, GT Bicycles, Scott, Yeti, Merida, Kona, Rocky Mountain Bicycles, XDS and etc. Brands like Giant, Trek, Specialized and Merida, XDS are also playing important roles in Mountain Bicycles industry. The competition will be more intense in the following years.

China (including Taiwan) is the biggest production areas for Mountain Bicycles, taking about 83.21% market share in 2016 (based on output volume), Europe followed the second, with about 8.44% market share. In Consumption market, sales of Mountain Bicycles in Europe will increase to be 5601 K Units in 2017 from 4490 K Units in 2012, which is the biggest consumption area in current market pattern. North America ranks the second largest consumption area, with sales volume and market share of 5127 K Units and 34.47% in 2016.

The global Mountain Bicycles market is valued at 5070 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Mountain Bicycles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mountain Bicycles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Giant

Trek

Specialized

Cannondale

Santa Cruz

Company six

Scott

Yeti

Merida

Kona

Rocky Mountain Bicycles

XDS

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Mountain Bicycles in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Mountain Bicycles Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Mountain Bicycles Market in the near future.

Segment by Type

Rigid

Hardtail

Softail

Full Suspension

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Mountain Bicycles Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Mountain Bicycles Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Mountain Bicycles Market.

Key Mountain Bicycles market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

