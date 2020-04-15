Global Motorcycle Tires Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Motorcycle Tires Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Motorcycle Tires Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Motorcycle Tires market status and forecast, categorizes the global Motorcycle Tires market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Tires are made up of natural rubber or a combination of both natural and synthetic rubber. Motorcycle tires are an integral part of the vehicle, which help to maintain adequate grip, balance, safety and increases the ride comfort of the rider.
The global motorcycle industry is broadly categorized into two segments, where one segment consists of high-performance motorcycles (considered as a luxury) and the other segment consist of two-wheelers used for commuting. Both these segments operate under contrasting market dynamics with different customer behavior and value chains.
The major players covered in this report
Bridgestone
Continental
Dunlop (Goodyear)
Michelin
Kenda Tires
CEAT
JK Tyre & Industries
MRF
Pirelli
Giti Tire
Hankook Tire
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Tubed Tire
Tubeless Tire
Solid Tire
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Scooters
Mopeds
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Motorcycle Tires sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Motorcycle Tires players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Motorcycle Tires are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Motorcycle Tires Manufacturers
Motorcycle Tires Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Motorcycle Tires Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
